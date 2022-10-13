বৃহস্পতিবার , ১৩ অক্টোবর ২০২২ | ২৮শে আশ্বিন, ১৪২৯ বঙ্গাব্দ
  1. অর্থনীতি
  2. আইন-আদালত
  3. আন্তর্জাতিক
  4. ক্যারিয়ার
  5. খেলাধুলা
  6. জাতীয়
  7. তরুণ উদ্যোক্তা
  8. ধর্ম
  9. নারী ও শিশু
  10. প্রবাস সংবাদ
  11. প্রযুক্তি
  12. প্রেস বিজ্ঞপ্তি
  13. বহি বিশ্ব
  14. বাংলাদেশ
  15. বিনোদন
  /  বিনোদন

Case Against Team Adipurush in Jaunpur For ‘Hurting Religious Sentiments’

প্রতিবেদক
bdnewstimes
অক্টোবর ১৩, ২০২২ ৫:২২ অপরাহ্ণ
untitled design 17 8


A complaint has been filed in Jaunpur Court against 5 persons, including Saif Ali Khan, Om Raut, and Prabhas, for the alleged indecent portrayal of Lord Rama, Sita, Hanuman, and Ravana in the teaser of Adipurush. The complaint was filed by advocate Himanshu Srivastava, who also claimed that the teaser hurt religious sentiments. The Adipurush team has not yet responded to the complaint filed by advocate Srivastava.

Earlier, another complaint was filed against the movie in the Delhi court. The plea sought an injunction against the release of Adipurush on January 12. The plea mentioned the alleged unwarranted and inaccurate depiction of Hindu gods in its promotional video. The case was heard on October 10 by senior civil judge Abhishek Kumar.

Top showsha video

On October 2, the makers of Adipurush released their first teaser. Since then, the audience has been reacting to the VFX and characters of Raavan among others. Certain groups are calling for a boycott of Adipurush and its team.

Another bone of contention is the portrayal of Lord Ram. In the teaser, Lord Ram is characterised as a man with a moustache, which some consider a flawed representation of God. Director Om Raut spoke with The Indian Express about the backlash and his vision of the epic. “I was disheartened for sure, not surprised because the film is made for a larger medium-the big screen. The film is made for all generations and is communicating with them in their language,” Om Raut said.

Adipurush stars Prabhas, Sunny Singh, Saif Ali Khan, and Kriti Sanon.

Read all the Latest Movies News and Breaking News here



Source link

বিডিনিউজে সর্বশেষ

received 695355832194797
আনোয়ারায় আন্তর্জাতিক দুর্যোগ প্রমশন দিবস পালিত
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
received 650131119969702
সিটি ব্যাংকের কালেকশন অ্যান্ড রিকভারি ম্যানেজমেন্ট সল্যুশন দিবে ইউনিসফট
ই-কমার্স
wm amirkusru
‘তার (হুম্মাম কাদের) বক্তব্য বিএনপির রাজনীতির অংশ নয়’
বাংলাদেশ
1665663056 photo
Women’s Asia Cup: Sri Lanka steal 1 run win over Pakistan, set up title clash against India | Cricket News
খেলাধুলা

বিডিনিউজে জনপ্রিয়

shutterstock 1814846240 16618592364x3 2
Smartphones With 108MP Camera: ভারী DSLR কেন? যখন এই ফোনগুলো দিচ্ছে ১০৮ এমপি ক্যামেরা! দেখে নিন
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
Slower Masturbation Techniques, Increased Foreplay Can Help Men with Problems of Premature Ejaculation, Writes Expert
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
Make
Durga Puja 2022, দুর্গাপুজো ২০২২, Anubrata mondal village puja,   – News18 Bangla
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
aksdhasd
Kartik Aaryan Obliges Fan With Selfies As He Gets Spotted In The City; Watch Video
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ

সর্বশেষ - বিনোদন

সর্বোচ্চ পঠিত - বিনোদন

আপনার জন্য নির্বাচিত
image 454595 1629126923

বঙ্গবন্ধু হত্যার নেপথ্য ষড়যন্ত্রকারীদের মুখোশ উন্মোচন হবে

 1595612642 news18 entertainment default image

Placido Domingo Breaks Silence Over Misconduct Accusations, Says He Harassed No-one

 received 3069361693317904

বার্সেলোনায় বিএনপির স্বাধীনতা দিবস উদযাপন

 wm bashkhalithana1

খুনের ঘটনায় বাবা আটক, থানায় ঢুকে ছেলের বিষপান

 1628304750 sherlyn chopra

Was Asked, ‘Raj Kundra Ke Sath Kaise Sambandh The’

 বিলুপ্ত দর্শনের বল এবং বাঙালী মুসলিমের বিপর্যয়

বিলুপ্ত দর্শনের বল এবং বাঙালী মুসলিমের বিপর্যয়

 IMG 20221004 WA0007

টাঙ্গাইলের সন্তোষে আলেমা খাতুন ভাসানীর ২১তম মৃত্যুবার্ষিকী পালিত

 samantha 2

Samantha Ruth Prabhu Gives Us Major Fitness Goals By Deadlifting 80Kgs

 download 10 7

ঘুমন্ত ছেলের পাশে ছিল মায়ের ঝুলন্ত লাশ

 1630404390 photo

Manchester United re-sign Cristiano Ronaldo from Juventus | Football News