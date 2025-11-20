বৃহস্পতিবার, ২০ নভেম্বর ২০২৫, ১০:৪৭ পূর্বাহ্ন
Charu Asopa Calls Sushmita Sen 'Sexy Bua' In Special Birthday Note: 'Ziana And I Love You' | Bollywood News
বিনোদন

Charu Asopa Calls Sushmita Sen ‘Sexy Bua’ In Special Birthday Note: ‘Ziana And I Love You’ | Bollywood News

  আপডেট সময়: বৃহস্পতিবার, ২০ নভেম্বর, ২০২৫
Charu Asopa Calls Sushmita Sen ‘Sexy Bua’ In Special Birthday Note: ‘Ziana And I Love You’ | Bollywood News


On the special occasion, Charu Asopa took to Instagram to share a snap of herself, her daughter Ziana and Sushmita.

Sushmita Sen celebrated her 50th birthday on November 19.(Photo Credit: Instagram)

Sushmita Sen celebrated her 50th birthday on November 19.(Photo Credit: Instagram)

Sushmita Sen celebrated her birthday on November 19 and received an outpouring of wishes from fans, friends, and colleagues across the industry. Among the many messages, one that stood out was from her former sister-in-law, actress Charu Asopa, who shared a heartfelt post for her on social media.

Charu took to Instagram to share a snap of herself, her daughter Ziana, and Sushmita. Along with the photo, she sent a sweet remark in which she warmly referred to Sushmita as Ziana’s “sexy bua,” showing her appreciation and affection.

‘Both Ziana And I Love You Soooo Much’

Her birthday note read, “Happy Birthday didi and Ziana ki sexy bua. You look the hottest and the most stunning inside out. Age truly bows down in front of you. Ziana is so lucky to have a bua like you — someone who has seen the world, learned so much, and carries so much wisdom and grace. I’m just happy she has you to look up to. I just want you to know that both Ziana and I love you soooo much. Happy birthday to the most gorgeous person I know.”

Many of Sushmita’s fans also wished her in the comments section. One of them wrote, “Very happy to see Ziana and you with her.”

Sushmita Sen’s Professional Life

Sushmita Sen has enjoyed a successful film career since winning the Miss Universe pageant, and in recent years, she has made a remarkable comeback on OTT platforms, earning global appreciation for her powerful and captivating performances.

Sushmita Sen recently appeared in Aarya 3, a crime drama created by Ram Madhvani and Sandeep Modi. The series follows Aarya Sareen, a strong and determined woman who becomes entangled in organised crime to protect her family and avenge her husband’s death. Apart from Sushmita Sen, Aarya 3 cast includes Vikas Kumar, Virti Vaghani, Viren Vazirani, Sikandar Kher and Ankur. Before this, Sushmita Sen appeared in Taali.

Chirag Sehgal

Chirag Sehgal

Chirag Sehgal works as a Senior Sub-Editor in the Entertainment team at News18.com. With an experience of five years in the media industry, he largely focuses on Indian television coverage. Apart from bringing …Read More

Chirag Sehgal works as a Senior Sub-Editor in the Entertainment team at News18.com. With an experience of five years in the media industry, he largely focuses on Indian television coverage. Apart from bringing … Read More

November 20, 2025, 09:55 IST

News movies bollywood Charu Asopa Calls Sushmita Sen ‘Sexy Bua’ In Special Birthday Note: ‘Ziana And I Love You’
