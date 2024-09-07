Chhichhore Turns 5: Shraddha Kapoor Remembers Sushant Singh Rajput, Says ‘Woh Din Bhi Kya…’

As Chhichhore marked its 5th anniversary on September 7, the film’s stars, Shraddha Kapoor and Varun Sharma, shared emotional tributes to their late co-star, Sushant Singh Rajput. The film, which became a box-office hit, revolves around Sushant’s character Anni and his group of college friends, portraying their journey from carefree youth to adulthood, capturing the essence of friendship, competition, and resilience. The movie is fondly remembered as one of Sushant’s final performances before his tragic passing in 2020.

To commemorate the milestone, Shraddha Kapoor posted a behind-the-scenes video on Instagram, giving fans a glimpse of the joyful moments from the Chhichhore set. The clip features Shraddha sharing laughter with Sushant and the rest of the cast, as well as celebrating with a cake-cutting ceremony. In her heartfelt caption, Shraddha wrote, “Woh din bhi kya din the (Those were the days),” reflecting on the unforgettable memories made during the film’s shoot.

Varun Sharma, who played the fun-loving character Sexa in the film, also took to social media to honor the occasion. He shared a series of behind-the-scenes photos, featuring himself alongside Sushant and the rest of the Chhichhore gang. Varun paid tribute to his on-screen friend and colleague, calling him “Kammo,” a nickname for Sushant’s character in the movie. “Celebrating Chhichhore, a film so special and close to all of us,” Varun wrote, adding the hashtag #5yearsofchhichhore.

Fans quickly filled the comment sections of both posts with messages of love and admiration for Sushant Singh Rajput. One user wrote, “Sushant Sir, you have always inspired us in many ways. You remain alive in our hearts. Your passion sets an example for the world.” Another simply commented, “Miss you, Sushant Sir.”

Chhichhore, directed by Nitesh Tiwari, portrays two distinct phases of the characters’ lives – their carefree college days and their adult struggles. The film beautifully explores themes of friendship, failure, and redemption, with Sushant’s portrayal of Anni standing out as a key highlight. Five years later, the film and Sushant’s legacy continue to inspire audiences, making Chhichhore a beloved tribute to friendship and perseverance.