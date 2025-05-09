Chiranjeevi-Sridevi’s Jagadeka Veerudu Athiloka Sundari Returns To Theatres

Last Updated: May 09, 2025, 19:14 IST

Ahead of its re-release, Jagadeka Veerudu Athiloka Sundari makers promoted the film with full enthusiasm and there are high expectations that it will perform well at the box office

Jagadeka Veerudu Athiloka Sundari stars Chiranjeevi and Sridevi. (Photo Credit: X)

Legendary Telugu film Jagadeka Veerudu Athiloka Sundari has finally returned to theatres on the occasion of its 35th anniversary. The movie, featuring Chiranjeevi in a powerful role, Sridevi as Lord Indra’s daughter and music by Ilayaraja, became a huge hit for its memorable characters and iconic songs. Now, for the original film’s fans, the excitement is at its peak, as the film is getting re-released in 2D, as well as in 3D. Ahead of its release, the makers promoted the film with full enthusiasm, due to which there are high expectations that it will perform well at the box office. Fans of the late actress Sridevi are eagerly waiting to experience her magic once again on the big screen.

Back in 1990, when producers were making films on a minimal budget, the makers of the Chiranjeevi and Sridevi starrer shelled out Rs 2 crore, which was a huge amount during that time. Interestingly, the film received so much love from the audience that it ended up earning Rs 15 crore at the box office. Now, with the re-release, trade experts believe it will once again attract crowds and make strong collections. They are expecting the fantasy drama to give tough competition to other new releases like Subham, featuring Samantha and Sree Vishnu’s Single.

Chiranjeevi, who is excited about Jagadeka Veerudu Athiloka Sundari’s re-release, spoke about the plans for its sequel. In a conversation with Deccan Chronicle, the veteran star said, “Initially, I wasn’t in favour of a sequel. But today, I’d love to see Nag Ashwin direct it with Ram Charan and Janhvi Kapoor. The story would be closely tied to the original, it could be a dream project for both actors.”

Remembering the late actress, the actor says, “I miss Sridevi very much on this occasion. She was the heart of JVAS, her character felt like a dream. It was the first time we worked together and our chemistry was truly special.”

Other than Chiranjeevi and Sridevi, Jagadeka Veerudu Athiloka Sundari also stars Amrish Puri, Kannada Prabhakar, Allu Ramalingaiah, Rami Reddy, Tanikella Bharani and Brahmanandam.

First Published: