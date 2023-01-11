বুধবার , ১১ জানুয়ারি ২০২৩ | ২৭শে পৌষ, ১৪২৯ বঙ্গাব্দ
Chiranjeevi’s Waltair Veerayya Hindi Trailer Garners 1.2 Million Views Within 24 Hours

জানুয়ারি ১১, ২০২৩ ৫:১৪ অপরাহ্ণ
chiranjeevi 3 1


Last Updated: January 11, 2023, 16:32 IST

The visuals in the music video were also lauded by many.

The visuals in the music video were also lauded by many.

Besides Telugu, the film will also be released in the Hindi language.

Chiranjeevi is all pumped up for the release of his upcoming film Waltair Veerayya on January 13, ahead of Sankranthi 2023. Besides Telugu, the film is also set to release in the Hindi language. The anticipation around the film among fans went to a whole new level when the makers released its Telugu and Hindi trailers. And Chiranjeevi’s popularity in the Hindi belt can be gauged by the fact that the film’s Hindi trailer has garnered over 1.2 million views within 24 hours of its release. This overwhelming response has generated a wave of excitement among Chiranjeevi’s fans, who are eagerly waiting for Waltair Veerayya to hit the theatres.

The trailer gives a glimpse into Waltair Veerayya’s plot, which focuses on a dangerous smuggler, played by Chiranjeevi, who gets apprehended by the Research and Analysis Wing (RAW), and is brought to a police station. There are instructions for the police officials to remain vigilant. Despite being under strict surveillance, the criminal manages to escape and locks horns with ACP Vikram Sagar, played by Ravi Teja. The trailer promises viewers a fierce battle between ACP Vikram and Waltair Veerayya. Some fans are equally excited to know more about the character played by Prakash Raj in the upcoming film. Apart from these mass action elements, the film will also tap into a romantic equation between Chiranjeevi and Shruti Haasan.

Besides the trailer, Waltair Veerayya became the talk of the town after the release of the dance number Neekemo Andamekkuva earlier today, January 11. The foot-tapping song is composed by Devi Sri Prasad and is sung by Mika Singh and Geetha Madhuri. Chiranjeevi’s moves in the song were quick to win the hearts of fans. His on-screen chemistry with Shruti Haasan was also well received by the audiences. The visuals in the music video were also lauded by many. This peppy track has amassed more than 1 million views within a couple of hours of its launch.

