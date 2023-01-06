শুক্রবার , ৬ জানুয়ারি ২০২৩ | ২২শে পৌষ, ১৪২৯ বঙ্গাব্দ
Chiranjeevi’s Waltair Veerayya Pre-Release Event Gets New Venue; Here’s Why

জানুয়ারি ৬, ২০২৩ ৪:৫৩ অপরাহ্ণ
ajith kumar 6


Last Updated: January 06, 2023, 16:06 IST

Waltair Veerayya is all set to hit the cinema halls on January 13, ahead of Sankranthi 2023.

Waltair Veerayya is all set to hit the cinema halls on January 13, ahead of Sankranthi 2023.

Due to security and safety concerns, the city police have requested the organisers to change the venue.

Megastar Chiranjeevi’s fans have been patiently waiting for the release of his upcoming film Waltair Veerayya’s trailer, which is slated to be unveiled on January 7. The makers have reportedly organised a grand pre-release event on January 8. Mythri Movies Makers shared the announcement about the same on Twitter. However, the venue of the event is yet to be revealed. The pre-release event was earlier expected to be held at RK Beach in Visakhapatnam, Andhra Pradesh. However, due to security and safety concerns, the city police have requested the organisers to change the venue.

In an interview with The Hans India, Visakhapatnam Commissioner of Police Ch. Srikanth stated the main reason behind it is to ensure that the beach is free of any stampede kind of situation. “Generally, the beach road is crowded with tourists and visitors during weekends. To avoid further crowding, we requested the organiser to opt for another venue,” he added. This decision came after the stampede that took place at TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu’s event in Nellore.

Now, there are reports that the makers of Waltair Veerayya have shifted the event’s venue to Andhra University College of Engineering’s ground in Vishakapatnam. It is also said that Ram Charan will also be present at the grand event, along with Chiranjeevi and Ravi Teja. However, the makers are yet to make an official announcement about the same.

“Time to experience a sample of the MEGA MASS Poonakaalu. Waltair Veerayya Trailer out on 7th January and Grand Pre-Release event on 8th January. Waltair Veerayya from January 13,” read the original announcement.

Besides Chiranjeevi and Ravi Teja, the mass entertainer stars Shruti Haasan and Catherine Tresa in lead roles. And its supporting cast includes Rajendra Prasad, Vennela Kishore, Srinivas Reddy, Saptagiri and Bobby. The film is bankrolled by Naveen Yerneni and Y Ravi Shankar’s Mythri Movie Makers.

Waltair Veerayya is all set to hit the cinema halls on January 13, ahead of Sankranthi 2023.

