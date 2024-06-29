শনিবার , ২৯ জুন ২০২৪ | ১৫ই আষাঢ়, ১৪৩১ বঙ্গাব্দ
  1. অর্থনীতি
  2. আইন-আদালত
  3. ক্যারিয়ার
  4. খেলাধুলা
  5. জাতীয়
  6. তরুণ উদ্যোক্তা
  7. ধর্ম
  8. নারী ও শিশু
  9. প্রবাস সংবাদ
  10. প্রযুক্তি
  11. প্রেস বিজ্ঞপ্তি
  12. বহি বিশ্ব
  13. বাংলাদেশ
  14. বিনোদন
  15. মতামত
  /  খেলাধুলা

Chris Gaffaney, Richard Illingworth named on-field umpires for T20 World Cup final | Cricket News

প্রতিবেদক
bdnewstimes
জুন ২৯, ২০২৪ ৩:০৮ পূর্বাহ্ণ
1719608889 photo



msid 111347638,imgsize 31820

NEW DELHI: Chris Gaffaney of New Zealand and England’s Richard Illingworth have been chosen as the on-field umpires for the T20 World Cup final between India and South Africa in Barbados on Saturday.
The match will take place at the Kensington Oval, a venue that has previously hosted a T20 World Cup final in 2010.
India secured their spot in the final defeating defending champions England by 68 runs in the semifinal held at Providence, Guyana.
South Africa clinched their place with a dominant nine-wicket victory over Afghanistan at Tarouba, Trinidad.
Richard Kettleborough will serve as the TV umpire for the final match, while Rod Tucker will take the role of the fourth umpire.
Richie Richardson has been appointed as the match referee.





Source link

বিডিনিউজে সর্বশেষ

wm Baccu k
‘সব গৌরবোজ্জ্বল ইতিহাস আওয়ামী লীগের সিদ্ধান্তের ফসল’
বাংলাদেশ
1719608889 photo
Chris Gaffaney, Richard Illingworth named on-field umpires for T20 World Cup final | Cricket News
খেলাধুলা
kalki 2898 ad cast fees revealed 2024 06 b737fc55fc39ef8689fe6944ca38da8c
Kalki 2898 AD Actors Prabhas and Kamal Haasan Paid Rs 100 CRORE Each? Know Amitabh, Deepika’s Fees
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
wm juboleague
শেখ আছিয়া বেগমের ১৭তম মৃত্যুবার্ষিকীতে যুবলীগের শ্রদ্ধা নিবেদন
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ

বিডিনিউজে জনপ্রিয়

shutterstock 1814846240 16618592364x3 2
Smartphones With 108MP Camera: ভারী DSLR কেন? যখন এই ফোনগুলো দিচ্ছে ১০৮ এমপি ক্যামেরা! দেখে নিন
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
website ban
orders-67-porn-websites-to-be-blocked-for-violating-it-rules-2021 | আইন উল্লঙ্ঘন, আরও ৬৭ পর্ন ওয়েবসাইট ব্লক করল ভারত সরকার – News18 Bangla
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
Make
Durga Puja 2022, দুর্গাপুজো ২০২২, Anubrata mondal village puja,   – News18 Bangla
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
1662137428 photo
England’s Jonny Bairstow ruled out of T20 World Cup through injury | Cricket News
খেলাধুলা

সর্বশেষ - খেলাধুলা

সর্বোচ্চ পঠিত - খেলাধুলা

আপনার জন্য নির্বাচিত
Gaza 08.12.2023

গাজায় নিহতের সংখ্যা ১৭ হাজার ছাড়াল

 titas 20240526085524

আজ ১০ ঘণ্টা গ্যাস থাকবে না যেসব এলাকায়

 wm Shisu park k

শিশুপার্ক অপসারণ করে মুক্তিযুদ্ধের স্মৃতিস্তম্ভ নির্মাণের দাবি

 1640160546 photo

BWF rankings: Kidambi Srikanth returns to top 10 | Badminton News

 IMG 20240524 WA0002

সাপাহারে শিক্ষা সেবিকাদের প্রশিক্ষণ কর্মশালা

 Screenshot 2022 08 29 171804 8

১৩ হাজারেরও কমে আসছে Poco M5! লেদার ফিনিশ ব্যাক প্যানেল! সঙ্গে নতুন চমক

 christmas traditional gift

Traditional Gift Ideas to Brighten the Joyous Occasion; Check Photos

 wm rizvi var mohammadpur sdok

‘গণতন্ত্র গোরস্থানে, কথা বলার স্বাধীনতা শ্মশানে’

 image 100952 1691133751

সাবেক সংসদ সদস্য অধ্যাপক পান্না কায়সার আর নেই

 1658449604 photo

World Athletics Championships 2022 Live: Neeraj Chopra throws 88.39m in his first attempt, cruises into the men’s javelin final