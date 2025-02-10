Christopher Nolan’s Interstellar Re-Release Beats Badass Ravi Kumar And Loveyapa At Indian Box Office

Last Updated: February 10, 2025, 22:01 IST

Christopher Nolan’s re-released sci-fi epic Interstellar has defied expectations by surpassing the box office earnings of two new Bollywood films—Himesh Reshammiya’s Badass Ravi Kumar and Junaid Khan-Khushi Kapoor’s Loveyapa.

In a surprising box office development, Christopher Nolan’s re-released masterpiece, Interstellar, has outperformed two newly released Bollywood films—Himesh Reshammiya’s Badass Ravi Kumar and Junaid Khan-Khushi Kapoor’s Loveyapa—at the Indian box office. Despite being a decade-old sci-fi epic, Interstellar has grossed ₹10.31 crore, surpassing Badass Ravi Kumar (₹6.6 crore) and Loveyapa (₹4.4 crore) in total collections.

According to a report by Indian Express, Loveyapa had a 16.35% overall Hindi occupancy, while Badass Ravi Kumar saw 12.81% occupancy. Interestingly, despite underwhelming box office numbers, Badass Ravi Kumar is still on track to become one of Himesh Reshammiya’s highest-grossing films. For Junaid Khan and Khushi Kapoor, the film marks their official big-screen debut, making its performance a crucial indicator of their future in Bollywood.

Over a decade ago, Christopher Nolan released Interstellar, a film that has since cemented its place as a timeless classic. Starring Matthew McConaughey, Anne Hathaway, and Matt Damon, the film masterfully blended human emotions with intricate sci-fi elements, offering audiences an experience that was both deeply personal and cosmically grand. Unlike Nolan’s previous works, Interstellar became more than just a film—it evolved into a cultural phenomenon, amassing a loyal cult following worldwide.

When Interstellar was re-released globally in IMAX, Indian fans were left disappointed as they were unable to experience the film in the premium format due to the release of Pushpa 2: The Rule dominating IMAX screens. However, its eventual re-release in India has seen an overwhelming response, proving the film’s enduring popularity even years after its original debut.

According to industry trade websites, Interstellar earned ₹2.72 crore on Friday, ₹3.77 crore on Saturday, and ₹3.81 crore on Sunday, bringing its total opening weekend collection in India to ₹10.30 crore. This makes it one of the biggest re-release openings for an English-language film in India, further solidifying Nolan’s fanbase in the country.

The re-release success of Interstellar highlights the changing dynamics of the Indian box office, where global cinematic masterpieces continue to attract significant audiences. Meanwhile, Bollywood’s new releases struggle to make a lasting impact, showcasing the growing appetite for high-quality, immersive storytelling among Indian moviegoers.