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CJP’s Abhijeet Dipke Attends Diljit Dosanjh’s Concert After ‘I’m An Artist’ Row: ‘Chota Bhai Samajh Ke Mitti Pao’ | Bollywood News Nemesis No. 1! Mitchell Santner scripts history, enters record books against India | Cricket News গণভোটের রায় বাস্তবায়নসহ ৭ দফা দাবিতে ঢাকা-খুলনা-কুষ্টিয়া লংমার্চ শনিবার চুয়েট কর্মকর্তা সমিতির সভাপতির বিরুদ্ধে দুর্ব্যবহার ও প্রভাব বিস্তারের অভিযোগ হাম ও হামের উপসর্গে ৩০ দিনে ১৪৩ শিশুর মৃত্যু Youth-led Innovation Lab-এ ইপসার সাফল্য, জাতীয় পর্যায়ে যাচ্ছে TeaCycle ও Econova দৈনিক পূর্বকোণের সাংবাদিক পরিচয়ে বেপরোয়া চাঁদাবাজি চাকরি দেওয়ার নামে টাকা নিয়ে প্রতারণার রাকসু নির্বাচন: মেয়াদ শেষ, দ্রুত নির্বাচনের দাবি ছাত্রনেতাদের কালিয়াকৈরে ঢাকা টাংগাইল মহাসড়কের উপরে ময়লার ভাগার সাধারণ পথচারীর চরম জনদুর্ভোগ হরমুজ প্রণালিতে মাইন বিস্ফোরণে তেলবাহী ৪ জাহাজে আগুন
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CJP’s Abhijeet Dipke Attends Diljit Dosanjh’s Concert After ‘I’m An Artist’ Row: ‘Chota Bhai Samajh Ke Mitti Pao’ | Bollywood News

প্রতিবেদকের নাম
  • আপডেট সময়: শনিবার, ৩১ অক্টোবর, ২০২৬
  • ৫৭ সময় দেখুন
CJP’s Abhijeet Dipke Attends Diljit Dosanjh’s Concert After ‘I’m An Artist’ Row: ‘Chota Bhai Samajh Ke Mitti Pao’ | Bollywood News


News movies bollywood CJP’s Abhijeet Dipke Attends Diljit Dosanjh’s Concert After ‘I’m An Artist’ Row: ‘Chota Bhai Samajh Ke Mitti Pao’

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Abhijeet Dipke said that one misunderstanding cannot ruin the admiration he has always had for Diljit Dosanjh.

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Abhijeet Dipke penned an open letter to Diljit Dosanjh.

Abhijeet Dipke penned an open letter to Diljit Dosanjh.

Cockroach Janta Party’s (CJP) Abhijeet Dipke attended Diljit Dosanjh’s concert in Delhi on Thursday. He took to his Instagram account to share a selfie from the concert and also penned an open letter to the singer. He recalled Diljit’s remarks during the June CJP protest and said that while he was hurt back then, he wanted to move on, as he has a lot of admiration for the singer.

Abhijeet Dipke wrote, “Paaji, back in June, when we were protesting, I was a little hurt by your comment. Not because I had anything against you personally, but because I’ve always seen you as someone who speaks up for the cause, just like you said yourself. If anything, I’ve always been an admirer of yours, and that hasn’t changed.”

“I still listen to your music. In fact, I came to your concert in Chicago this May, just before returning to India, not just for your music, but because I’ve always had immense respect for the person you are. Your courage, your authenticity, and the way you’ve taken India to the global stage while staying so true to your roots are things I’ve always admired about you,” he added.

Abhijeet concluded, “I guess that’s why the comment hurt a little, because I’ve always held you in such high regard. But one disagreement or misunderstanding doesn’t change the respect and admiration I have for you. Baaki paaji, chota bhai samajh ke mitti pao. At last, I would just like to say, ‘Gabru ta vairi nu vi mitha bolda, ni tu ta ferr jatt da pyaar goriye.'”

What Did Diljit Dosanjh Say About The CJP Protest?

For the unversed, during an Instagram Live session, Diljit was asked to react to the protest in Delhi. The singer distanced himself from the CJP protest at Jantar Mantar, asking to be kept away from politics and stating, “Bro, keep me away from protests and such things. I am an artist. I am not a politician.”

“Everything can never be right. Everything in this world can never be right,” he said. He also quoted a line from the Guru Granth Sahib: “Nanak dukhiya sab sansar, so sukhia jis naam adhaar.” Diljit said that while his name is often dragged into such matters, he wished well for both sides involved. He reiterated that he was not familiar with the issue and therefore did not have anything more to add.

His comment disappointed many, as he has often used his platform to speak up about issues related to Punjab. A month later, after the “Sansad Chalo” march on July 20, he urged the authorities to listen to the students’ demands. Diljit also strongly condemned the violence that broke out during the protest at Jantar Mantar. “The voice of the people is the voice of God,” he wrote.

The singer further reflected on the criticism he had faced in the past, saying he has been labelled “anti-national” multiple times and expected to be called the same again. He said that after speaking out during the farmers’ protest, he faced massive backlash and legal challenges that he cannot discuss.

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During an Instagram Live session, Diljit Dosanjh distanced himself from the CJP protest at Jantar Mantar, stating that he is an artist rather than a politician and asking to be kept away from politics and protests.

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Kashvi Raj Singh

Kashvi Raj Singh

Kashvi Raj Singh is a Sub Editor at News18. She extensively covers Bollywood, Hollywood and television. She not only keeps an eye out for interesting news angles but also often writes social commentar…Read More

First Published:

October 31, 2026, 07:49 IST

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