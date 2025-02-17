Advertise here
Crazxy Trailer: Sohum Shah Races Against Time To Save His Daughter In This High-Stakes Thriller

From the makers of Tumbbad and Ship of Theseus comes Crazxy, a high-stakes thriller that blurs the line between reality and illusion.

When the minds behind Tumbbad and Ship of Theseus venture into a race-against-time thriller, you can be sure that things aren’t quite what they seem. Their latest offering, Crazxy, just dropped its gripping trailer, setting the stage for its theatrical release on February 28.

Written and directed by Girish Kohli, Crazxy follows Abhimanyu Sood (Sohum Shah), a successful surgeon who suddenly finds himself in a nightmarish situation—his daughter has been kidnapped, and he has to arrange ₹5 crores to secure her release. As the trailer unfolds, it becomes clear that while Abhimanyu may be a brilliant surgeon, he is far from an ideal father, barely acknowledging his daughter’s presence in his life.

The tension builds as Nimisha Sajayan and Shilpa Shukla interact with him over mysterious phone calls, while high-speed chases, desperate negotiations, and moments of sheer panic escalate the stakes. Adding to the intrigue, Tinnu Anand’s menacing voice echoes over the phone, blackmailing Abhimanyu, but interestingly, we never actually see any other character in person. This has led to speculation that Crazxy could be a one-man psychological thriller or a limited-character drama, a unique storytelling approach that perfectly aligns with the signature style of Sohum Shah Films.

Produced by Sohum Shah, Mukesh Shah, Amita Shah, and Adesh Prasad, Crazxy also boasts a musical score by Vishal Bhardwaj, adding to its atmospheric tension. The film arrives in the wake of the re-release success of Tumbbad, and the excitement is palpable. In fact, the comment section of the Crazxy trailer is buzzing with fans declaring they won’t wait for an OTT release—they’re ready to hit the theatres on day one. Whether that enthusiasm translates into box office success remains to be seen, but all will be revealed on February 28.

