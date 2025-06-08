Cricket Meets Politics: Rinku Singh and MP Priya Saroj exchange rings; grand ceremony held in Lucknow | Cricket News

Rinku Singh and Priya Saroj (X Photo)

NEW DELHI: Indian cricketer Rinku Singh and Samajwadi Party Member of Parliament Priya Saroj marked the beginning of a new chapter in their lives with a grand engagement ceremony held on June 8 at The Centrum, a five-star luxury hotel in Lucknow. The private yet star-studded event brought together a mix of personalities from the cricketing world and political corridors.The couple arrived together at the venue in coordinated white and pink outfits, radiating joy as they celebrated their union in the beautifully decorated hall. Adorned with intricate floral arrangements and vibrant lighting, the hall welcomed over 300 guests, including several prominent figures.Go Beyond The Boundary with our YouTube channel. SUBSCRIBE NOW!Before the festivities, Rinku visited the Chaudhera Wali Vichitra Devi Temple in Bulandshahr with his family to seek blessings. Videos from the event have since surfaced online, showing a tender moment where Rinku and Priya are seen holding hands, symbolising the warmth and intimacy of the occasion.

Poll Do you believe that having a private engagement ceremony is more meaningful?

The engagement was attended by notable names such as former cricketers Praveen Kumar and Piyush Chawla, Uttar Pradesh Ranji captain Aryan Juyal, and political heavyweights including SP chief Akhilesh Yadav, MPs Jaya Bachchan, Dimple Yadav, and Iqra Hasan — a close friend of the bride-to-be. Congress leader Rajeev Shukla and Professor Ram Gopal Yadav were also present.A striking stage served as the ceremony’s centerpiece, where the couple exchanged rings. Guests enjoyed a meticulously curated vegetarian feast that blended traditional Awadhi cuisine with global flavours. As per reports, to accommodate invitees, 15 rooms were booked at The Centrum, including five exclusively for Rinku’s close friends. The event was tightly secured with barcoded pass-only entry and local police presence, ensuring safety and privacy for all high-profile guests.