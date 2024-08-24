Cristiano Ronaldo’s YouTube Debut Breaks Records With 10 Million Subscribers In Less Than 24 Hours

google_ad_client = "ca-pub-4770550234200900"; /* footer2 */ google_ad_slot = "footer2"; google_ad_width = 300; google_ad_height = 250;
Global football icon Cristiano Ronaldo, with a massive social media presence of over 918 million followers across X, Facebook, and Instagram, has embarked on his journey as a content creator on YouTube as well. His YouTube channel ‘UR Cristiano’ became the first YouTube channel to reach 1 million subscribers within the first two hours. Watch this video to know more.