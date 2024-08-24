শনিবার , ২৪ আগস্ট ২০২৪ | ৯ই ভাদ্র, ১৪৩১ বঙ্গাব্দ
Cristiano Ronaldo’s YouTube Debut Breaks Records With 10 Million Subscribers In Less Than 24 Hours

প্রতিবেদক
bdnewstimes
আগস্ট ২৪, ২০২৪ ১:৪৩ অপরাহ্ণ
Global football icon Cristiano Ronaldo, with a massive social media presence of over 918 million followers across X, Facebook, and Instagram, has embarked on his journey as a content creator on YouTube as well. His YouTube channel ‘UR Cristiano’ became the first YouTube channel to reach 1 million subscribers within the first two hours. Watch this video to know more.



