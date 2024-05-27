সোমবার , ২৭ মে ২০২৪ | ১৩ই জ্যৈষ্ঠ, ১৪৩১ বঙ্গাব্দ
Dalljiet Kaur Claims Estranged Husband Nikhil Patel Is Denying Their Marriage

untitled design 2024 05 27t162220.827 2024 05 59dda6f1898f5b993fe8ab8a60d379c8


Dalljiet Kaur and Nikhil Patel tied the knot on March 18, 2023.

Dalljiet Kaur and Nikhil Patel tied the knot on March 18, 2023.

Sharing a photo of herself in a traditional red-coloured dress on Instagram, Dalljiet Kaur wrote a long message in Hindi.

Popular television actress Dalljiet Kaur is going through some of the toughest moments in her personal life. A few days back, the actress alleged on social media that her husband Nikhil Patel, had cheated on her. Now, it is being reported that she shared a very heartbreaking post, questioning her husband’s alleged mistress, which has now been deleted.

In little over a year, actress Dalljiet Kaur’s marriage took a turn for the worse, as she revealed her husband’s alleged adultery, on her Instagram handle a few days ago. In a follow-up, now deleted post, Dalljiet wrote a lengthy message for her estranged husband Nikhil Patel, where she claimed that he is denying their marriage.

Sharing a photo of herself in a traditional red-coloured dress on Instagram, the television actress wrote a long message in Hindi. Her words roughly translate to, “My clothes are there, my chooda is there, my temple, all my things are there, in fact, my son’s clothes, books and his hope from his father are there. It’s my in-law’s place, the painting which I made is there.”

whatsapp image 2024 05 26 at 10.54.12 pm 2024 05 2e7900f69e8c9b7d45c2c5892f5e5ce3

These lines were followed by the claim that her husband is denying their marriage ever happening. By the post’s end, she questioned her husband’s alleged lover, mentioning them by the initials SM. She asks them for their opinion on the claim, writing, “According to you, did our marriage never take place?”

One of the users showed their support in the comments. They wrote, “Take strict action against him. File a case. You stay strong as you are.” Another comment expressed their frustration at her situation writing she can be with other people, better than him.

Dalljiet Kaur and Nikhil Patel tied the knot on March 18, 2023. The rumours of trouble in their marriage started to make rounds after she deleted all the posts with him along with their wedding ceremony posts. The two unfollowed each other on Instagram as well.

