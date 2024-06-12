বুধবার , ১২ জুন ২০২৪ | ২৯শে জ্যৈষ্ঠ, ১৪৩১ বঙ্গাব্দ
‘Darshan’s Films Should Be BANNED In Karnataka’: Renuka Swamy’s Parents Demand Justice

darshan renuka swamy 2024 06 6f6f78834b95594ee9448f3122d80f59


Darshan was sent to 6-day police custody in Renuka Swamy murder case.

Darshan was sent to 6-day police custody in Renuka Swamy murder case.

Earlier today, Renuka Swamy’s wife also demanded justice and claimed that her husband never sent any derogatory messages to anyone.

Renuka Swamy’s parents have demanded a ban on Kannada actor Darshan’s films in Karnataka. On Wednesday, Swamy’s parents were interacting with the media in Bengaluru when they demanded justice for their son and called Darshan a “villain”. They mentioned that the actor’s fans should also be made aware of the heinous crime that he allegedly committed.

“God should give Darshan enlightenment not to hurt anyone like my son in future. My son’s wife is pregnant. I am retired and how is she supposed to lead her life?” Swamy’s father, Shivanagouda said as quoted by The Assam Tribune. He further argued that even if his son used to send derogatory messages, Darshan should have informed them.

Darshan was arrested by the Bengaluru police from Mysuru on Tuesday (June 11). He was then brought to Bengaluru and sent to 6-day police custody. Police officials are investigating the actor’s involvement in the Renuka Swamy murder case. Darshan’s phone has also been seized by the Karnataka police.

Renuka Swamy was found dead at Sumanahalli Bridge in Bengaluru on June 8, 2024. He used to reportedly work at an Apollo Pharmacy branch in Chitradurga. It is said that a wooden log was used to fatally injure him. The perpetrators intended to dispose of the body in the Vrushabhavati valley, but it was discovered stuck and being tampered with by dogs.

Previously, police officials claimed that Renuka used to send vulgar messages to Kannada actress Pavithra Gowad, a friend of Darshan. Angry about this, Renuka Swamy was murdered and his dead body was allegedly thrown in a canal at Kamaksshipalya, Bengaluru in front of Darshan. Reportedly, eight of the accused have implicated Darshan, claiming his presence during Renuka Swamy’s assault.

However, earlier today, Renuka Swamy’s wife has denied claims that her late husband used to send derogatory messages to anyone. “My husband called me on June 8 afternoon. If my husband had sent derogatory messages on social media, he should have been given a warning. What was the need to kill him,” she said earlier today as quoted by Deccan Herald and then added, “Whether he is an actor (Darshan) or a star, I want justice.”

