David Johansen, New York Dolls Fame, Dies Of Cancer At 75

Last Updated: March 02, 2025, 07:19 IST

David Johansen, iconic New York Dolls lead singer, died at 75. Known as Buster Poindexter, he battled health issues and sought aid from Sweet Relief Musicians Fund.

David Johansen is no more.

David Johansen, the iconic lead singer of the New York Dolls, has died at 75, leaving behind a legacy that reshaped rock and punk music. Johansen, the last surviving member of the pioneering proto-punk band New York Dolls, was known for reinventing himself as the lounge-singing Buster Poindexter. He also starred in films like Scrooged and more. Johansen took his final breath at his New York home on Friday, as confirmed by his stepdaughter, Leah Hennessey.

Johansen’s passing comes at a time when he was seeking financial assistance through the Sweet Relief Musicians Fund while battling multiple health issues, including an impaired back, a brain tumour, and stage four cancer.

Diagnosed in 2020, Johansen initially chose to keep his illness private. However, the mounting financial burden led him to reveal his health struggles recently. After suffering two back fractures in a November 2024 accident, he required surgery but remained bedridden and unable to function despite successful treatment.

In his final months, David Johansen was fighting not just for his health but also for stability. Diagnosed in 2020, he kept his illness private for years, only opening up recently when the financial strain became too heavy to bear. After breaking his back twice in a November 2024 accident, he underwent surgery but remained bedridden.

To support him, Sweet Relief launched the David Johansen Fund, helping cover the costs of full-time nursing, physical therapy, and daily essentials. Fans and well-wishers also pitched in by purchasing a special Johansen T-shirt, with all proceeds going toward his care.

“We’ve been living with my illness for a long time, still having fun, seeing friends and family, carrying on, but this tumble the day after Thanksgiving really brought us to a whole new level of debilitation. This is the worst pain I’ve ever experienced in my entire life. I’ve never been one to ask for help, but this is an emergency. Thank you,” he had once said, as per The Variety.

Born in 1950 on Staten Island, David Johansen’s love for music took root early. He started performing in the late 1960s with the Vagabond Missionaries before finding his true calling in the 1970s as the electrifying frontman of the New York Dolls.

With their raw energy and rebellious spirit, the Dolls shook up the rock scene, releasing their self-titled debut album in 1973 and Too Much Too Soon in 1974. The band broke up in 1976.