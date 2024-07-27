Deadpool And Wolverine Box Office Collection Day 1: Ryan Reynolds, Hugh Jackman’s Film Opens At Rs 21.5 Cr

Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman’s Deadpool and Wolverine was released in India this Friday amid much anticipation. The Shawn Levy directorial venture performed well at the box office and as per the latest reports, the film has minted nearly Rs 22 crore in India.

As per Sacnilk, the film earned around Rs 21.5 crore nett in India on its first day for all languages, as per early estimates. Of this amount, the film earned Rs 11.7 crore in English, Rs 7.5 crore in Hindi, Rs 1.2 crore in Tamil and Rs 1.1 crore in Tamil. The film is expected to perform well at the box office this weekend as well.

Other than Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman, Deadpool & Wolverine also stars Emma Corrin, Matthew Macfadyen, Morena Baccarin, Leslie Uggams, Karan Soni, Stefan Kapicic, Aaron Stanford, Brianna Hildebrand, Tyler Mane, Rob Delaney, Lewis Tan, Jason Flemyng, Kelly Hu and Ray Park. The Shawn Levy directorial picks up six years after the events of Deadpool 2 as Wade Wilson retires from his superhero life. He called it quits with Vanessa. However, he is given a life-changing opportunity after the agents from the Time Variance Authority (TVA) take him to their boss, Mr Paradox, setting the stage for an epic multiverse adventure.

Ryan Reynolds, previously, spoke to Variety about the MCU’s future and his character. “I don’t know. I could see any version of it. I can imagine a solo movie, being part of an ensemble. I can imagine that this is also the last time. I never feel anything other than that,” he said about his role of Deadpool.

The film has been receiving rave reviews from audiences and critics alike. Meanwhile, News18 Showsha gave the film 4 out of 5 stars. Our review of the film read, “Much like Deadpool 2, Deadpool and Wolverine is packed with meta jokes. It’s clear Reynolds took it upon himself to make a memorable entry into the MCU. The film delivers punchlines one after another, leaving you laughing, screaming, and even emotional at times. Reynolds doesn’t keep these standout lines to himself; he shares them with every cast member and cameo, making each character memorable.”

“While a lot of time was spent developing the dialogues, it feels like the makers spent a little less time on the script. Deadpool and Wolverine also lacks depth in its plot. Although it doesn’t hit in the first half, the issue becomes more apparent in the second half, especially when the focus shifts to Wolverine. Given Wolverine’s history and fans’ emotional investment in the character, the lack of depth becomes noticeable. I wish a bit more time had been spent on his arc,” the review also mentioned.