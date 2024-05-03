Deepak Tijori Makes SHOCKING Claim About Amrita Singh; Dharmendra And Hema Malini Get Married AGAIN?

Popular 90s Bollywood actor Deepak Tijori made a shocking claim about Saif Ali Khan’s ex-wife, actress Amrita Singh. The actor, in a recent interview, was speaking about Bollywood stars not coming forward to show their support to their friends’ projects when he claimed that Saif wanted to come and extend his support to Deepak for his 1993 film, Pehla Nasha, but his then wife, Amrita stopped him from doing so. The film was directed by Ashutosh Gowariker and Saif was approached for a cameo.

For More: Deepak Tijori Makes SHOCKING Claim About Amrita Singh, Claims She Questioned Saif Ali Khan About Supporting Him

Hema Malini and Dharmendra celebrated their 44th wedding anniversary on Thursday and it seems like the couple got married yet again. The veteran actress sparked rumours of a possible second marriage ceremony after she shared pictures of her and Dharmendra’s intimate celebrations. Taking to X, Hema Malini shared a picture in which she and Dharmendra were seen sporting massive garlands while they posed for pictures. The Sholay actress was seen wearing a bright traditional saree and sindoor while Dharmendra sported a peach-coloured shirt.

For More: Dharmendra and Hema Malini Get Married AGAIN After 44 Years? Couple’s Pics Spark Rumours

Shah Rukh Khan’s daughter, Suhana Khan took to her Instagram handle on Friday afternoon to reveal that she has broken up. The actress dropped a video of one of her latest commercial and wrote, “I have news! I broke up.”

For More: Suhana Khan Says ‘Maine Breakup Kar Liya’ In New Video; Shweta Bachchan REACTS

Almost two months after its theatrical release, Ajay Devgn and R Madhavan starrer Shaitaan will now be available on the OTT platform, Netflix. On Friday, the streaming giant took to its social media handles and announced that the film will have its digital release on Saturday, May 4, 2024.

For More: Shaitaan OTT Release: Here’s When and Where You Can Watch Ajay Devgn, R Madhavan’s Film Online

Television star Ragini Khanna, who is also Govinda’s niece, fell prey to fake news. The Sasural Genda Phool star made headlines after a social media user claimed she has converted to Christianity. To make things worse, Ragini also ended up sharing it on her Instagram account which resulted in chaos. Ragini has now clarified that the post was fake and that she has not converted into any other religion. She also added that she accidentally promoted the post, not knowing that the user was peddling fake news.

For More: Govinda’s Niece Ragini Converts to Christianity? She Says ‘We Have to Be More Careful, It’s a Lesson’