Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh Step Out For Rare Dinner Date, Leave Dua At Home | Watch

Last Updated: May 01, 2025, 00:08 IST

Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh enjoy dinner date.

Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh were spotted enjoying a rare dinner outing together in Mumbai on Wednesday night. The power couple, who have kept a relatively low public profile in recent months, made a brief but stylish appearance outside a restaurant. Their daughter Dua was not seen with them.

The paparazzi captured the couple as they exited the venue holding hands. Deepika wore a sharp blazer over a white shirt and paired it with casual blue jeans. She kept her look relaxed yet classy with her wavy hair left open. Ranveer complemented her look in a white t-shirt, layered with a black blazer and matching trousers. His signature man bun added a touch of flair.

The couple made their way to their car, with Ranveer gently holding Deepika’s hand as they navigated the crowd. Deepika entered the car first, followed by Ranveer who smiled and waved at the paparazzi before getting in.

The couple was also joined by American businessman and Instagram head, Adam Mosseri, for the evening. Mosseri and Ranveer later took to Instagram in a joint post to share a photo of the trio, expressing their delight at spending time with each other during their dinner outing.

Notably absent from the outing was their daughter Dua. The couple had earlier introduced Dua to the paparazzi during a private get-together last year in December, where they also requested privacy regarding photographs of their child.

Deepika and Ranveer welcomed Dua on September 8, 2024. The two actors, who tied the knot in a grand ceremony in 2018, had announced her name during Diwali last year. Their heartfelt message read, “Dua: meaning a prayer. Because she is the answer to our prayers. Our hearts are filled with love and gratitude.”

On the work front, Ranveer Singh is gearing up for Aditya Dhar’s next directorial as well as Farhan Akhtar’s much-awaited Don 3. Deepika Padukone, meanwhile, was last seen in Kalki 2898 AD. While reports recently suggested she will reunite with Shah Rukh Khan for his upcoming film King, an official confirmation is still awaited.