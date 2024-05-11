Deepika Padukone’s Viral Video Hitting Camera DELETED As Angry Fans Say ‘Respect Her Privacy’

Mom-to-be Deepika Padukone was recently spotted with her actor-husband Ranveer Singh in Mumbai when she hit the camera and walked away. While the clip went viral in no time, it has now been deleted from the social media platform, Instagram.

How Did Fans React To Deepika Padukone’s Viral Video?

The video was originally shared by a paparazzo account with the caption, “Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh in a mischievous mood with fans as they get clicked in Mumbai recently.” However, soon after it surfaced online, fans objected to it and urged the shutterbugs to respect her privacy. “Why are you posting it when we see that she doesn’t want it to be photographed?” one of the fans wrote. “Yes, Deepika…that’s how Indian media should be treated…enough is enough,” added another. A third user asked the paparazzo to “respect her privacy”.

Due to the outrage, the video has now been deleted from the paparazzo’s Instagram handle.

All Is Well Between Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone

Meanwhile, Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh have also been making headlines ever since the latter deleted their wedding pictures from his Instagram handle. Ranveer’s act left DeepVeer fans worried with many wondering if all was not well between the two actors.

However, a source later told Hindustan Times that there is no trouble in the couple’s paradise and added that Ranveer not only archived his wedding photos but also decided to archive all posts before 2023.

“Well, he has deleted all his pictures from the year before 2022-2023. It is not just about his wedding pictures. In fact, all his recent pictures with Deepika are still on his handles. So, it is really baffling as to how people can assume that there is any trouble in paradise,” the source said.

“They are really excited to welcome their first child to the world, and are cherishing every moment of this phase of their life. In fact, Deepika and Ranveer are enjoying some quality time together on a quiet getaway in India,” the insider added.

Later, Ranveer Singh also seemingly put an end to divorce rumours with Deepika Padukone at an event in Mumbai when he proudly flaunted his wedding ring and called it “very dear” to him.

Deepika Padukone’s Upcoming Projects

Meanwhile, Deepika Padukone, who is expecting her first baby with Ranveer Singh in September 2024, is working through her pregnancy. The actress is currently shooting for Rohit Shetty’s Singham Again. In the film, she will be playing the role of a ruthless police officer. Besides this, Deepika will also be seen in Kalki 2898 AD in which she will be sharing the screen with Jr NTR and Amitabh Bachchan.