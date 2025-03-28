Delnaaz Irani Says Facing Her Ex-Husband Rajeev Paul In Bigg Boss 6 Was ‘Difficult’: ‘I Was Very Vulnerable…’

Last Updated: March 28, 2025, 16:34 IST

Delnaaz Irani and her ex-husband Rajeev Paul were contestants on Bigg Boss 6.

Delnaaz Irani and Rajeev Paul got divorced in 2012

Kal Ho Naa Ho actress Delnaaz Irani has had her fair share of ups and downs in life. The actress, who married Rajeev Paul in 1998, ended her 14-year-long marriage in 2012. While they got separated in 2010, their divorce was finalized in 2012. Within a few months of their divorce, they were both offered Bigg Boss 6. Now, Delnaaz revealed that she was going through a bad phase when she and Raheev separated. She also said that she was ‘very vulnerable’ when she was offered the reality show, and having Raveen in front of her eyes 24/7 made it even more ‘difficult’.

While speaking with Free Press Journal, Delnaaz Irani said, “I was going through a bad phase personally when we (Rajeev Paul and I) were separated. I was going through my divorce and I had a loan on my head which I had to pay off. It was for my house and I had had a big fat loan. So, by the grace of God, I got Bigg Boss and paid it off with the money I earned from the show.” She further added that she was going through her divorce in July, and was offered Bigg Boss 6 in September 2012. “So within a few months of my divorce and hence, I was very vulnerable,” she said.

She further added that she was only praying that she wanted to stay in the Bigg Boss house for at least 100 days, so that she could earn money. “I was like, ‘Don’t give me the trophy, just keep me in the house till last week’. And that’s exactly what happened. Till 80 percent of the game, people thought I was going to pick up the trophy, but that didn’t happen. 3 days before the finale, I was out. But I was very happy because the purpose I had for going there was money. There was no other purpose,” said Delnaaz.

She further added that had she been along in Bigg Boss, she would have been in a better space. However, having Rajeev in the house was even more difficult. “And then I was not alone, if I was alone, I would have been in a better space. My ex-husband (Rajeev Paul) was there 24/7 in front of my eyes, so that was even more difficult,” she said.

Bigg Boss 6 aired on television from October 2012 to January 2013, and it was hosted by Salman Khan. Urvashi Dholakia emerged as the winner of the show.