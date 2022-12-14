Devoleena Bhattacharjee Reveals Her Husband’s Identity; Minister Threatens To Ban SRK-Deepika’s Pathaan In MP

Devoleena Bhattacharjee took the internet by storm earlier in the day by sharing photos in wedding attire. It left her fans speculating whether she actually got married. Now, the actress put everyone’s curiosity to rest by confirming she has tied the knot and sharing photos with her husband. On Wednesday evening, the Saath Nibhana Saathiyaa actress took to social media to drop a couple of photos with her husband. According to reports, her husband is her gym trainer Shahnawaz Sheikh.

Pathaan’s new song Besharam Rang has not gone down well with Madhya Pradesh minister Dr. Narottam Mishra. The steamy dance number stars Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone. While the song is getting love from fans, Mishra took offense over the song using ‘saffron costumes’. He demanded the changes are made and added that if the costumes are not changed, Pathaan will be banned in Madhya Pradesh.

Katrina Kaif graced an award show in Mumbai on Tuesday night when she slayed her look in a silver body-hugging sequin gown. She opted for glam makeup and added simple earrings to her look. Needless to say, the actress looked breathtakingly gorgeous and left fans completely impressed. However, once again, there is something else that has become a topic of discussion.

In the latest episode of Moving In With Malaika, Malaika Arora and Nora Fatehi spoke at length about the constant rumoured rivalry between them, and how they are often pitted against each other. During the episode, Nora admitted that she found the comparisons to be “disrespectful”. Both Malaika and Nora are known for their incredible dance skills and have judged several dance reality shows.

Fans of Rishab Shetty of ‘Kantara’ fame are celebrating the fact that the actor-director-writer is now preparing for the sleeper-hit film’s sequel. Though there has been no official statement from Shetty about his plans, a ‘Daiva Nartaka’ has revealed the news. According to the ‘Daiva Nartaka’, Umesh Gandhakadu, Shetty had sought divine permission to take up the ‘Kantara’ sequel. And he added: “The local god has given his consent.”

