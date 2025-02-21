Advertise here
শুক্রবার , ২১ ফেব্রুয়ারি ২০২৫ | ৮ই ফাল্গুন, ১৪৩১ বঙ্গাব্দ
  বিনোদন

Dhanashree Verma Shares Cryptic Post Amid Yuzvendra Chahal Divorce Rumours: 'From Stressed To Blessed'

প্রতিবেদক
bdnewstimes
ফেব্রুয়ারি ২১, ২০২৫ ৭:২২ পূর্বাহ্ণ
Dhanashree Verma Shares Cryptic Post Amid Yuzvendra Chahal Divorce Rumours: ‘From Stressed To Blessed’

Last Updated:

Dhanashree Verma shared a cryptic post about faith and surrendering worries to God amid reports of her divorce from Yuzvendra Chahal.

Cricketer Yuzvendra Chahal and his wife Dhanashree Verma have reportedly finalised their divorce.

Cricketer Yuzvendra Chahal and his wife Dhanashree Verma have reportedly finalised their divorce.

Dhanashree Verma has shared a cryptic post on her Instagram story hours after reports surfaced about her divorce from Indian cricketer Yuzvendra Chahal. Taking to Instagram, Dhanashree posted an image that read: “From Stressed To Blessed – Isn’t it amazing how God can turn our worries and trials into blessings? If you’re stressing about something today, know that you have a choice. You can either keep worrying, or you can surrender it all to God and choose to pray about everything. There is power in having faith that God can work all things together for your good.”

Her post comes amid reports that the couple’s final divorce hearing took place at the Bandra Family Court on Thursday, February 20. According to ABP News, both Chahal and Dhanashree were present for the hearing from 11:00 AM onwards. The court directed them to attend a counselling session, which lasted for around 45 minutes, where they reaffirmed their decision to separate through mutual consent.

Speculations about their separation have been swirling for months. A few months back, Chahal and Verma unfollowed each other on Instagram, with the cricketer also deleting all pictures with her. The rumours intensified after Dhanashree removed ‘Chahal’ from her Instagram name, a day after Yuzvendra posted a cryptic story saying, “New life loading.”

The couple, who tied the knot on December 11, 2020, had previously addressed the speculation. In January, Chahal urged people not to indulge in baseless rumours, stating, “As a son, a brother, and a friend, I humbly request everyone not to speculate, as it has caused immense pain to me and my family.”

Dhanashree had also responded to the online chatter, writing, “My silence is not a sign of weakness but of strength. While negativity spreads easily online, it takes courage and compassion to uplift others. I choose to focus on my truth and move forward, holding onto my values.”

With her latest post, Dhanashree seems to be hinting at healing and moving forward, even as fans continue to speculate about the details of their split.

