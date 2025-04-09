Dhanush In Gucci Tracksuit Turns Airport Into His Personal Runway

Last Updated: April 09, 2025, 17:22 IST

Dhanush brought swagger to the Mumbai airport as he stepped out in a navy Gucci tracksuit, pairing comfort with high-end flair. The actor greeted the paparazzi with his signature charm, even stopping to pose for selfies with fans before heading off.

Beard on point, sunglasses in place – Dhanush’s airport look was every bit the vibe. (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Dhanush, the powerhouse performer and beloved star of both Tamil cinema and Bollywood, was recently spotted at the Mumbai airport. He made heads turn with his effortlessly stylish travel attire. The actor, known for blending charisma with a flair for fashion, kept it cool and casual in a luxe navy blue Gucci tracksuit that has since become the talk of the town. Captured in a video that’s quickly making rounds online, Dhanush appeared in good spirits as he walked into the terminal, suitcase in hand.

He didn’t shy away from the flashing cameras and even took a moment to oblige fans with pictures, flashing his signature warm smile.

His outfit of choice featured a maroon T-shirt underneath a navy Gucci jacket with white piping, paired with matching track pants. He topped off the look with a black cap and a sleek pair of dark sunglasses, exuding that nonchalant celebrity swagger. His full beard added a rugged edge, while the crisp white sneakers ensured comfort without compromising on style.

With a backpack slung casually over one shoulder, Dhanush’s travel-ready ensemble was both functional and fashionable – a perfect example of how to ace airport fashion without trying too hard.

Watch the clip here:

On the professional front, Dhanush continues to stay booked and busy. He was last seen in Raayan (2024), a film that earned praise for its gripping narrative and powerful performances.

Next up, the actor will appear in Kubera, a socio-thriller directed by Sekhar Kammula, slated to release on June 20, 2025. The buzz around this project is building steadily, thanks to its intriguing premise and Dhanush’s star power.

He is also working on Tere Ishk Mein, where he’ll be seen opposite Kriti Sanon. Directed by Anand L. Rai, the film marks a reunion of sorts and is already being touted as one of the most anticipated love stories of the year.

As if that weren’t enough, his action-drama Idly Kadai will be released on October 1, 2025, co-starring Nithya Menen and Arun Vijay.

Whether he’s at the airport or on the silver screen, Dhanush continues to command attention and rightfully so.