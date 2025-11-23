Dhanush Says He Has The ‘Perfect Love Failure Face’ For Tere Ishk Mein; Actor Reveals What Aanand L. Rai Told Him | Bollywood News

Last Updated: November 23, 2025, 16:14 IST

Dhanush reveals why directors pick him for heartbroken roles, recalling Aanand L. Rai’s comment about his “love failure face” while discussing Tere Ishk Mein.

Tamil superstar Dhanush is gearing up for the release of Tere Ishk Mein, directed by Aanand L. Rai and co-starring Kriti Sanon. The film marks the first-ever collaboration between Dhanush and Kriti, and also the actor’s third outing with Aanand L. Rai after the widely acclaimed Raanjhanaa (2013) and Atrangi Re (2021). At a recent press conference in Delhi, the National Award-winning actor revealed why he gravitates toward emotionally complex roles and why filmmakers like Aanand L. Rai keep returning to him with intense characters.

During the media interaction, Dhanush said that Aanand L. Rai’s films may appear simple on the surface, but they demand enormous emotional labour. “Aanand calls me for these kinds of films. I asked him, why you keep calling me?” the actor recalled. Before Dhanush could get an answer, Kriti Sanon stepped in to translate the moment with playful honesty: “You have the face of a heartbroken man.”

The actor shared that either Kriti or Aanand told him he has a “great love failure face,” which made him introspect later that evening. “That day I went back, and I kept looking at my face. What is it about me that… I took it as a compliment,” he said with a laugh.

Why characters like Kundan and Shankar are difficult to portray

Reflecting on Raanjhanaa, Dhanush said people often underestimate how tricky it is to play Kundan. “Raanjhanaa especially looks simple, but it’s not. It’s a very complicated part to play; a little bit that way or this way, and you may end up not liking Kundan,” he explained. According to him, the character demanded meticulous preparation: “It needed a lot of precaution, a lot of practice, a lot of homework.”

His character Shankar in Tere Ishk Mein carries a different emotional terrain, but one that is equally demanding. “Shankar is very easy to like, but he has his own challenges, which I can’t say much now,” he teased.

What drives Dhanush toward such emotionally charged roles?

The actor said it is the inherent difficulty of these roles that excites him. “When an actor reads a script with these kinds of challenges, they feel excited to take it on and see it as an opportunity to do something meaningful,” he shared. He clarified that challenging roles are not synonymous with violent or aggressive characters; rather, they involve emotional nuance, restraint and thoughtful craftsmanship. “These scripts are rare,” he said. “The appeal lies in the challenge.”

Raanjhanaa and Atrangi Re cemented Dhanush’s reputation as a performer who thrives in stories that blend innocence with intensity, romance with self-destruction. With Tere Ishk Mein, fans can expect another emotionally charged performance anchored in Aanand L. Rai’s signature world-building.

Tere Ishk Mein, also starring Prakash Raj, releases in theatres on November 28. With A.R. Rahman composing the music, anticipation around the romantic drama continues to rise.

