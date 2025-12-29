Dhurandhar Box Office Collection: Ranveer Singh-Akshay Khanna Film Remains Unstoppable, Crosses Rs 690 Crore | Bollywood News

Last Updated: December 29, 2025, 07:34 IST

Dhurandhar remains unstoppable as the Ranveer Singh-led spy thriller crosses Rs 690 crore and secures a top 10 all-time box office spot.

Dhurandhar 2 to release on March 19, 2026.

The box office race of 2025 has found a clear front-runner. Even as newer releases arrive in theatres, Dhurandhar continues to pull audiences in large numbers, showing rare staying power well into its fourth week. The Ranveer Singh-led spy thriller is no longer just a hit — it has turned into a full-blown box office force, climbing into the all-time top 10 with ease. Led by Ranveer Singh, Dhurandhar has now crossed Rs 690 crore net in India, officially entering the top 10 list of the highest-grossing Indian films ever.

Day 24 pushes film past Rs 690 crore

According to Sacnilk.com, Dhurandhar collected Rs 22.25 crore net on day 24, based on early estimates. This comes after Rs 15 crore on day 22 and Rs 20.50 crore on day 23, showing a steady upward trend over the weekend. The film’s total collection now stands at Rs 690.25 crore net in India. On Sunday, it recorded a strong 46.58 percent Hindi occupancy, indicating that audiences are still turning up in large numbers even in its fourth week.

Third-week numbers underline strong hold

The film had already posted an impressive Rs 172 crore in its third week alone, a figure usually seen only in the opening weeks of big-ticket releases. This sustained performance has helped Dhurandhar climb rapidly up the all-time box office charts.

With this run, the film has comfortably secured a spot among the top 10 highest-earning Indian movies ever, further cementing its status as one of the biggest hits of 2025.

Story, scale and performances driving success

Dhurandhar follows the tense journey of an Indian spy sent deep into Pakistan’s Lyari region to infiltrate a dangerous Baloch gang. Ranveer Singh plays undercover operative Hamza Ali Mazari, also known as Jaskirat Singh Rangi, in what many are calling one of the most intense performances of his career.

Akshaye Khanna plays the ruthless gang leader Rehman Dakait, bringing a chilling edge to the film. The ensemble cast also includes Sanjay Dutt, R Madhavan, Arjun Rampal, Sara Arjun and Rakesh Bedi.

Sequel already locked

With the first film still going strong, the makers have already confirmed Dhurandhar 2. The sequel is scheduled to release in theatres on March 19, 2026, timed for Eid. The next instalment is planned as a large-scale pan-India release across Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, Kannada and Malayalam, with a global rollout also on the cards. Given the current box office momentum, expectations from the sequel are already sky-high.

First Published: December 29, 2025, 07:32 IST