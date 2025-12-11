Dhurandhar’s Rehman Dakait Look Left Akshaye Khanna Emotional, Reminded Him Of Father Vinod Khanna | Bollywood News

Last Updated: December 11, 2025, 10:01 IST

Dhurandhar’s prosthetic designer revealed Ranveer Singh needed up to two hours to get into character, while Akshaye Khanna’s look reminded him of his late father, Vinod Khanna.

Akshaye Khanna Saw His Father in His Rehman Dakait Look.

Dhurandhar continued its strong run at the box office, and behind the scenes, the film’s look team revealed how much detail went into shaping the characters audiences are now celebrating. Prosthetic and character designer Preetisheel Singh shared that Ranveer Singh and Akshaye Khanna’s transformations were some of the most carefully crafted parts of the thriller.

In a chat with The Hollywood Report India, Preetisheel said Ranveer’s appearance needed patience and precision every day on set. “Roughly, it would take 1.5 hours to prepare. If there was bloodwork, with scars and bruising, maybe two hours. But time was always of the essence. Over the years, in the film, his character grows his beard, and does not cut his hair, so I used a lot of extensions and wigs – for both beard and hair – because we were going back and forth between the looks while shooting,” she said.

She explained that Ranveer’s look was designed to reflect the journey of a man who has nothing when the story begins. “Dhurandhar expands over a certain time period, and I wanted to track that journey from getting into the ‘spy look’, where he doesn’t have access to money, doesn’t even have a house to stay in, being on the streets, to entering the gang. I wanted to show the initial rugged rawness, where he is not grooming himself every day, with unkempt grungy hair, tied into a ponytail sometimes.”

When it came to Akshaye Khanna’s Rehman Dakait, the team aimed for subtle power rather than loud design. Preetisheel shared that she wanted to bring out the actor’s natural screen presence. “I did his look in Chhaava as well, turning him into Aurangzeb. Of course, he has a lot of experience working with wigs. I wanted to refrain from how he has already been shown and wanted his charisma to come across,” she said.

Akshaye had an emotional reaction when he saw the final look. Preetisheel added, “There is a suaveness in his character, where his mere presence commands attention. He doesn’t need to say much. I gave him soft waves, and we showed the receding hairline. It is not a full head of hair. I remember doing the trial, he was looking at himself in the mirror, telling me he was reminded of his late father, Vinod Khanna.”

The film also stars Sanjay Dutt, Arjun Rampal, R Madhavan, Sara Arjun and Rakesh Bedi.

