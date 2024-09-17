মঙ্গলবার , ১৭ সেপ্টেম্বর ২০২৪ | ৩রা আশ্বিন, ১৪৩১ বঙ্গাব্দ
  1. অর্থনীতি
  2. আইন-আদালত
  3. ক্যারিয়ার
  4. খেলাধুলা
  5. জাতীয়
  6. তরুণ উদ্যোক্তা
  7. ধর্ম
  8. নারী ও শিশু
  9. প্রবাস সংবাদ
  10. প্রযুক্তি
  11. প্রেস বিজ্ঞপ্তি
  12. বহি বিশ্ব
  13. বাংলাদেশ
  14. বিনোদন
  15. মতামত
  /  বিনোদন

Dhvani Bhanushali, Aashim Gulati Exclusive: On Kahan Shuru Kahan Khatam, Wedding Plans| N18V

প্রতিবেদক
bdnewstimes
সেপ্টেম্বর ১৭, ২০২৪ ১০:৩০ অপরাহ্ণ
Dhvani Bhanushali, Aashim Gulati Exclusive: On Kahan Shuru Kahan Khatam, Wedding Plans| N18V


Dhvani Bhanushali is all set to mark her acting debut with Kahan Shuru Kahan Khatam (to release on September 20) co-starring Aashim Gulati. In a fireside exclusive conversation with CNN-News18 Showsha’s Titas Chowdhury, the duo talks about working with each other, not getting along with collaborators in the past and the mixed reactions to the recreated versions of Ek Ladki Bheegi Bhagi Si and Ajeeb Dastan Hai Yeh from their film. Dhvani also addresses the conversation surrounding nepotism and her dad Vinod Bhanushali launching her. They further play a fun game where they let us in on their thoughts regarding weddings, dating apps, long distance relationships and more.



Source link

বিডিনিউজে সর্বশেষ

Champions League: Harry Kane scores four as Bayern Munich put nine past Zagreb | Football News
Champions League: Harry Kane scores four as Bayern Munich put nine past Zagreb | Football News
খেলাধুলা
কুবি প্লাটুন পরিদর্শনে মুগ্ধতা প্রকাশ করলেন রেজিমেন্ট কমান্ডার লেফট্যানেন্ট কর্ণেল প্রিন্স
কুবি প্লাটুন পরিদর্শনে মুগ্ধতা প্রকাশ করলেন রেজিমেন্ট কমান্ডার লেফট্যানেন্ট কর্ণেল প্রিন্স
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
Rasika Dugal Shares A Funny Cop Incident From Delhi Crime Shoot At News18 SheShakti 2024 | N18V
Rasika Dugal Shares A Funny Cop Incident From Delhi Crime Shoot At News18 SheShakti 2024 | N18V
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
PM Narendra Modi congratulates Indian hockey team after Asian Champions Trophy triumph | Hockey News
PM Narendra Modi congratulates Indian hockey team after Asian Champions Trophy triumph | Hockey News
খেলাধুলা

বিডিনিউজে জনপ্রিয়

Smartphones With 108MP Camera: ভারী DSLR কেন? যখন এই ফোনগুলো দিচ্ছে ১০৮ এমপি ক্যামেরা! দেখে নিন
Smartphones With 108MP Camera: ভারী DSLR কেন? যখন এই ফোনগুলো দিচ্ছে ১০৮ এমপি ক্যামেরা! দেখে নিন
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
orders-67-porn-websites-to-be-blocked-for-violating-it-rules-2021 | আইন উল্লঙ্ঘন, আরও ৬৭ পর্ন ওয়েবসাইট ব্লক করল ভারত সরকার – News18 Bangla
orders-67-porn-websites-to-be-blocked-for-violating-it-rules-2021 | আইন উল্লঙ্ঘন, আরও ৬৭ পর্ন ওয়েবসাইট ব্লক করল ভারত সরকার – News18 Bangla
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
Durga Puja 2022, দুর্গাপুজো ২০২২, Anubrata mondal village puja,   – News18 Bangla
Durga Puja 2022, দুর্গাপুজো ২০২২, Anubrata mondal village puja,   – News18 Bangla
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
Kartik Aaryan Obliges Fan With Selfies As He Gets Spotted In The City; Watch Video
Kartik Aaryan Obliges Fan With Selfies As He Gets Spotted In The City; Watch Video
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ

সর্বশেষ - বিনোদন

সর্বোচ্চ পঠিত - বিনোদন

আপনার জন্য নির্বাচিত
আন্দোলন কর্মসূচি প্রত্যাহারের ঘোষণা ৬ সমন্বয়কের

আন্দোলন কর্মসূচি প্রত্যাহারের ঘোষণা ৬ সমন্বয়কের

 সাপাহার থানা থেকে সহকাৱী পুলিশ সুপার শিক্ষানবিশ কে বদলী জনিত বিদায় সংবর্ধনা

সাপাহার থানা থেকে সহকাৱী পুলিশ সুপার শিক্ষানবিশ কে বদলী জনিত বিদায় সংবর্ধনা

 BTS’ V aka Kim Taehyung Tells ARMY He’s ‘Fully Recovered’ From Covid-19: ‘You’re Sweet To Worry’

BTS’ V aka Kim Taehyung Tells ARMY He’s ‘Fully Recovered’ From Covid-19: ‘You’re Sweet To Worry’

 বিশাল Solar Storm পৃথিবীতে আছড়ে পড়তে পারে, গ্লোবাল Internet Black Out-র আতঙ্কে প্রহর গুনছে দুনিয়া

বিশাল Solar Storm পৃথিবীতে আছড়ে পড়তে পারে, গ্লোবাল Internet Black Out-র আতঙ্কে প্রহর গুনছে দুনিয়া

 বিএনপি আন্তর্জাতিকভাবে চিহ্নিত একটি সন্ত্রাসী দল: কাদের

বিএনপি আন্তর্জাতিকভাবে চিহ্নিত একটি সন্ত্রাসী দল: কাদের

 Navya Naveli Nanda Shares Pic, Ananya Panday and Shanaya Kapoor Left These Comments

Navya Naveli Nanda Shares Pic, Ananya Panday and Shanaya Kapoor Left These Comments

 Regina King’s Only Son Ian Alexander Jr Dies by Suicide, Actor Asks for Respectful Consideration During Private Time

Regina King’s Only Son Ian Alexander Jr Dies by Suicide, Actor Asks for Respectful Consideration During Private Time

 খালেদা জিয়ার সাজা স্থগিতের মেয়াদ আরও ৬ মাস বাড়লো – Corporate Sangbad

খালেদা জিয়ার সাজা স্থগিতের মেয়াদ আরও ৬ মাস বাড়লো – Corporate Sangbad

 হাত ধোয়ার সামাজিক আন্দোলন বেগবান করার আহ্বান প্রধানমন্ত্রীর

হাত ধোয়ার সামাজিক আন্দোলন বেগবান করার আহ্বান প্রধানমন্ত্রীর

 mangoes should be soak in water before eat, আম খাওয়ার আগে জলে ভিজিও রাখতে হয় – News18 Bangla

mangoes should be soak in water before eat, আম খাওয়ার আগে জলে ভিজিও রাখতে হয় – News18 Bangla