Dhvani Bhanushali, Aashim Gulati Exclusive: On Kahan Shuru Kahan Khatam, Wedding Plans| N18V

Dhvani Bhanushali is all set to mark her acting debut with Kahan Shuru Kahan Khatam (to release on September 20) co-starring Aashim Gulati. In a fireside exclusive conversation with CNN-News18 Showsha’s Titas Chowdhury, the duo talks about working with each other, not getting along with collaborators in the past and the mixed reactions to the recreated versions of Ek Ladki Bheegi Bhagi Si and Ajeeb Dastan Hai Yeh from their film. Dhvani also addresses the conversation surrounding nepotism and her dad Vinod Bhanushali launching her. They further play a fun game where they let us in on their thoughts regarding weddings, dating apps, long distance relationships and more.