Dia Mirza Says She Wore Light-Coloured Lenses To Match Aishwarya Rai’s Beauty: ‘I Was Not Comfortable…’

Last Updated: March 13, 2025, 07:29 IST

Dia Mirza felt disgusted by her early film looks, pressured to fit beauty standards, and compared to Aishwarya Rai.

Dia Mirza and Aishwarya Rai both won international pageants.

Rehnaa Hai Terre Dil Mein from 2001 didn’t do well at the box office, but it made Dia Mirza a star, thanks to her gorgeous looks and her Miss Asia Pacific International title from 2000.

Recently, Dia revealed that she feels disgusted by how she looked in her early films. She tried to fit into the beauty standards of that time, even wearing light-colored lenses. Plus, she was often compared to Aishwarya Rai! While Dia found it flattering to be compared to such a beauty at just 19, she admitted it also added a lot of pressure. “When I started out as an actor, there was a lot of comparison with former beauty queens, especially Aishwarya Rai. It was, of course, a huge compliment at the age of 19 because I was just starting out. Having said that, it was also a very dangerous trend,” she shared during a chat with Zoom,” she said in an interview with Zoom.

Dia shared her experience of feeling pressured to meet beauty standards in her early career. “Because of that, I was expected to be as refined as she was and match her beauty standards. However, I soon learned that you don’t have to be light-eyed and light-skinned to be perceived as beautiful. You can be yourself entirely and still be beautiful,” she recalled.

She also talked about how the industry focused on fair skin and how she fell into that mindset. “For the first 3-4 years of my career, I wore light-coloured lenses in all my films. It was ridiculous because I was desperately trying to conform to their idea of beauty. It was also bizarre that despite having won an international beauty title, I was not comfortable with who I was,” she said.

Dia talked about her experience with brownface in Mahesh Manjrekar’s Praan Jaye Par Shaan Na Jaye (2003), saying it makes her cringe now. She played a character seen as “not beautiful,” and they darkened her skin for the role.

“It was a very unique film. I played a character who is perceived as ‘not beautiful’ by society and I remember them darkening my skin for the part. And the colour of my eyes was kept brown as they are. Then, when the transformation happened, with the duckling turning into a swan, I was wearing light grey lenses and the colour of my skin changed. I cringe seeing those shots today. There’s a lot there that was really messed up and I didn’t have the maturity or the understanding to see through them at that time,” she said.