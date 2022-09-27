Did Hrithik Roshan Just Confirm His Role in Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt’s Brahmastra 2?

Hrithik Roshan has hinted at the possibility of him appearing in Ayan Mukerji’s Brahmastra Part 2: Dev. Brahmastra Part 1: Shiva, which features Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt in the lead, was released in theatres on September 9 and has so far earned over Rs 360 crore gross at the global box office. The film ends with an official announcement of second part, titled Brahmastra Part II- Dev. There have been reports doing the rounds that Hrithik is in the running to play Dev. The 48-year-old actor is also rumoured to be a part of Nitesh Tiwari’s ambitious film Ramayana.

When quizzed about the two projects, Hrithik told the news agency PTI, “What is happening? Nothing is happening. Next ‘Fighter’ will start and then there is potential for others to be made, (including) the ones you spoke of. Fingers crossed.”

Brahmastra: Part One Shiva is the first in an ambitiously planned trilogy, marks the beginning of a new cinematic universe, ‘The Astraverse’. It is also being reported that Deepika Padukone has been roped in to play the female lead in Brahmastra Part 2. According to a recent report in BollywoodLife.com, Deepika will play Ranbir’s mother, who is vaguely visible in one scene of Brahmastra Part I. As per the report, Deepika’s character might shape the entire progress and transformation of Shiva.

Meanwhile, Hrithik Roshan is gearing up for the release of Vikram Vedha, a remake of the 2017 Tamil blockbuster of the same name which starred R. Madhavan and Vijay Sethupathi. The neo-noir action crime thriller, based on the Indian folktale ‘Vikram aur Betaal’, tells the story of a tough police officer Vikram (Saif), who sets out to track down and kill an equally tough gangster (Hrithik). Vikram Vedha is directed by Pushkar and Gayatri, who also helmed the original film.

