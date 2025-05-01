Did Ibrahim Ali Khan Just ‘Confirm’ Dating Palak Tiwari With THIS Sweet Gesture? | Watch

Last Updated: May 01, 2025, 00:05 IST

Ibrahim Ali Khan supports Palak Tiwari at The Bhootnii screening in Mumbai.

Ibrahim Ali Khan drew all eyes at the screening of The Bhootnii in Mumbai as he arrived to show support for actress Palak Tiwari, once again reigniting dating rumours. The duo, long speculated to be in a relationship, made headlines for their chemistry and comfort with each other. Ibrahim’s casual and charming appearance was matched by a heartwarming moment when he was seen playing with Palak’s younger brother, Reyansh, in a video now going viral.

While neither Ibrahim nor Palak has confirmed the relationship, their repeated appearances at events and the support they show each other continue to fuel buzz. Their presence at The Bhootnii screening only intensified fan speculation about whether they’re more than friends.

Palak Tiwari, daughter of popular television actress Shweta Tiwari, plays one of the leads in the horror-comedy opposite Sunny Singh. For the occasion, Palak opted for a graceful green traditional suit that won praise from fans online. Her elegance was complemented by her mother Shweta’s proud presence. Shweta arrived in a customised Bhootnii T-shirt, making it clear she was there to celebrate her daughter’s milestone.

Directed by Sidhaant Sachdev, The Bhootnii combines horror, humour, and heart. The film features Sanjay Dutt as a ghost hunter and Mouni Roy as the titular ghost, while Palak and Sunny bring a romantic subplot to the mix. Produced by Deepak Mukut and Sanjay Dutt under Soham Rockstar Entertainment and Three Dimension Motion Pictures, the film is set to release on May 1, 2025.

Palak Tiwari rose to fame with Hardy Sandhu’s hit music video Bijlee Bijlee, and she’s since taken on roles in films and digital projects to build her Bollywood career.

Meanwhile, Ibrahim Ali Khan, son of Saif Ali Khan and Amrita Singh, made his acting debut in Netflix’s Nadaaniyan alongside Khushi Kapoor. Before that, he worked behind the scenes as an assistant director on Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani, gaining valuable experience in the industry.

Also spotted at the screening were Shehnaaz Gill, who warmly embraced Palak, and actress Yamini Malhotra, who turned heads with her glamorous look.

