Did Ibrahim Ali Khan Just Confirm His Relationship Status Amid Palak Tiwari Dating Rumours?

Last Updated: May 13, 2025, 00:36 IST

Ibrahim’s rapid-fire gaffe in GQ’s ‘Wrong Answers Only’ segment leaves fans curious about his romance with Palak Tiwari.

Ibrahim Ali Khan and Palak Tiwari are rumoured to be in a romantic relationship. (Photos: Instagram)

Ibrahim Ali Khan recently took part in a fun segment for GQ magazine titled “Wrong Answers Only,” and one cheeky slip-up has stirred up speculation about his love life. The rapid-fire round kicked off with a direct question: “Are you single?” Ibrahim initially said “yes,” but quickly changed his answer to “no” upon remembering the segment’s theme. This spontaneous switch-up had fans wondering if he accidentally confirmed his relationship status, especially amid longstanding rumours of him dating Palak Tiwari.

When asked how he would respond to someone saying “I love you,” Ibrahim casually replied, “lol,” before cheekily adding, “me too,” followed by a sly wink. The banter continued when he was asked how his sister Sara Ali Khan’s number is saved on his phone. His response? He said it’s saved with a “crap” emoji beside it.

Ibrahim and Palak have been rumoured to be together for more than two years now. Their public outings and low-key appearances have only added to the buzz. Ibrahim was recently spotted at the premiere of The Bhootni, a film starring Palak Tiwari alongside Mouni Roy and Sanjay Dutt. Interestingly, he was seen bonding with Palak’s younger brother Reyansh, further fuelling speculation about their closeness.

Palak, who is the daughter of television star Shweta Tiwari, first grabbed the spotlight with Harrdy Sandhu’s viral music video Bijlee Bijlee. She’s since taken on multiple acting projects in both film and digital spaces, steadily paving her way into the Bollywood scene.

Meanwhile, Ibrahim, son of Bollywood actors Saif Ali Khan and Amrita Singh, has also stepped into the entertainment world. He made his acting debut in Netflix’s Nadaaniyan alongside Khushi Kapoor. Before that, he worked as an assistant director on Karan Johar’s Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani, gaining behind-the-scenes experience that has clearly shaped his on-screen charm.

Whether his “wrong answer” was just witty wordplay or a clever cover-up, it’s safe to say the rumour mill is running full throttle.

First Published: