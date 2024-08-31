শনিবার , ৩১ আগস্ট ২০২৪ | ১৬ই ভাদ্র, ১৪৩১ বঙ্গাব্দ
Did Kriti Sanon Just Confirm Her Dating Rumours With Kabir Bahia? Here’s What We Know

Did Kriti Sanon Just Confirm Her Dating Rumours With Kabir Bahia? Here's What We Know

Curated By: Shrishti Negi

Last Updated:

Kriti Sanon is said to be dating businessman Kabir Bahia.

Kriti Sanon is said to be dating businessman Kabir Bahia.

Kriti Sanon’s reaction to Kabir Bahia’s Greece selfie fuels romance rumours. Fans are buzzing about their social media interactions.

Kriti Sanon has been setting the gossip mills ablaze with speculation about her rumoured romance with Kabir Bahia. The buzz intensified during her recent birthday vacation in Greece, where leaked pictures showcased the duo enjoying each other’s company. The speculation further heated up when Kriti’s reaction to Kabir’s latest Instagram post set the internet abuzz.

Recently, Kabir Bahia shared a sun-kissed selfie on Instagram, showing him sporting a bright smile and a relaxed pose against a Greek backdrop. Although he kept the caption minimal with just a sun and eyeglass emoji, Kriti Sanon wasted no time reacting. She hit the ‘like’ button on his post, which didn’t go unnoticed by fans. The actress’ engagement with his post led to a flurry of comments from their followers, with many playfully teasing Kabir. One fan eagerly inquired about their plans to make their relationship “official,” while others commented on Kriti’s apparent fondness for Kabir, with remarks like “Kriti Sanon has entered the chat” and “Kriti, you will die from your handsomeness, man.”

Their social media interactions have been under scrutiny for a while now. Just days earlier, Kriti shared a vibrant video showcasing her dance performances to iconic tracks like “Choli Ke Peeche,” “Param Sundari,” and “Laal Peeli Ankhiyan.” Kabir’s playful comment on the video, “I am dead,” followed by a laughing emoji, drew attention, as did Kriti’s subsequent like on his comment.

On the professional front, Kriti Sanon is gearing up for an exciting release with her debut production venture, Do Patti. Co-starring Kajol, Tanvi Azmi, and Shaheer Sheikh, the film marks the first project from Kanika Dhillon’s Kathha Pictures and Kriti’s Blue Butterfly Films. Directed by Shashanka Chaturvedi, the teaser reveals Kajol and Kriti in intriguing roles, with Kajol playing a cop and Kriti taking on the role of a femme fatale.

Shrishti Negi

Shrishti Negi is a journalist with over eight years of experience in the media industry. She leads the Entertainment desk at News18.com.



