Did Rashmika Mandanna And Vijay Deverakonda Get Secretly Married? Here’s The Truth Behind Viral Pics | Telugu Cinema News

Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda’s viral photos on the Internet sparked marriage rumours. However, the photos were found to be AI-generated.

Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda have once again hit the headlines. Speculations around the couple being secretly married recently took over social media after a series of pictures featuring the two actors went viral. The photos showed Rashmika and Vijay dressed in traditional wedding ensembles, posing with Mahesh Babu and Namrata Shirodkar on the stage. The pictures left fans curious, and many wondered whether Rashmika and Vijay had secretly tied the knot. However, the photos turned out to be AI-generated, and the actors are not married.

The photos shared by Instagram user Gunti Srikala Nagaraju showed Rashmika and Vijay in traditional wedding outfits with garlands, while Mahesh Babu and Namrata Shirodkar posed next to them on the stage. The stage was decorated with flowers while the board behind them read, “Vijay and Rashmika.” The pictures went viral on social media, with many fans wondering whether they tied the knot in a private ceremony. The photos, however, are AI-generated.

Vijay and Rashmika reportedly got engaged in October. Sources close to the actors told NDTV recently that their engagement was held on October 3, 2025, at Vijay’s Hyderabad residence. The ceremony was described as “intimate and elegant,” attended only by family members and a handful of close friends. As per reports, Rashmika and Vijay are likely to tie the knot on February 26, 2026, at a luxurious palace in Udaipur, Rajasthan. Though the couple has yet to officially confirm the news, the alleged venue and date sent fans into a frenzy.

In October, Rashmika shared a cute video of her dog, Aura, and fans were quick to spot a sparkling ring on her finger. Around the same time, Vijay was photographed at Sri Sathya Sai Baba Maha Samadhi wearing what looked like a matching band.

Meanwhile, in November, Vijay was seen kissing Rashmika’s hand at the success party of her film ‘The Girlfriend’. Fans gushed over their chemistry, and the video went viral in no time. The two first met on the sets of Geetha Govindam (2018) and later reunited for Dear Comrade (2019).

