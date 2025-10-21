Did Rashmika Mandanna Spend Diwali With ‘Fiance’ Vijay Deverakonda? Here’s Why Fans Are Convinced | Telugu Cinema News

Last Updated: October 21, 2025, 12:05 IST

Vijay Deverakonda’s Diwali celebration video has fans convinced Rashmika Mandanna was part of it. Their off-screen chemistry continues to spark engagement rumours.

Telugu cinema’s rumoured couple, Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna, have reportedly exchanged rings. (Image: File Pic)

Vijay Deverakonda’s Diwali celebrations have once again sent social media into a frenzy — and this time, fans are convinced they’ve heard Rashmika Mandanna’s voice in his latest video.

The actor shared a glimpse of his festive night on Instagram, showing moments with family and close friends, surrounded by lights and laughter. In the clip, a woman’s voice is faintly heard in the background, which many fans believe belongs to Rashmika.

Sharing the videos, Vijay wrote, “Happy Diwali to you all – my people 🙂 Diwalii always has been my favouriteee festival. sending you all big hugs and all my loveee.. (sic).”

That one post was enough to light up the internet. Within minutes, comment sections were filled with heart emojis and fan theories about the couple. Many noted that Rashmika has often spent festivals with Vijay’s family — even though both usually post photos separately, their fans are quick to spot matching details in backgrounds and décor.

Over the years, Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda have become one of Tollywood’s most-loved pairs — both on-screen and off it. Their easy chemistry in Geetha Govindam (2018) and Dear Comrade (2019) turned them into an audience favourite, and the rumours about their real-life relationship have only grown stronger since.

Recently, reports claimed that the two secretly got engaged earlier this month, sparking massive excitement among fans. Adding to the buzz, both were spotted wearing what looked like matching rings — Rashmika’s diamond sparkler and Vijay’s simple platinum band.

Rashmika, who is currently promoting her upcoming film Thamma, has stayed tight-lipped despite repeated questions. The duo has always maintained they’re “very close friends,” but their frequent getaways, festival posts, and public appearances keep the speculation alive.

If rumours are true, the couple may be planning a private wedding in February next year, attended only by close friends and family.

Rashmika is currently promoting her upcoming horror-romantic comedy Thamma, co-starring Ayushmann Khurrana and Nawazuddin Siddiqui. Vijay, meanwhile, is busy shooting for VD13, a high-octane action drama slated for release next summer. Whether or not they’ve confirmed their engagement, one thing is clear — Rashmika and Vijay’s bond continues to win hearts both on-screen and off.

