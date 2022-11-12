Did Shahid Kapoor Just Congratulate Kiara Advani on News of Her Wedding With Sidharth Malhotra

During their appearance on Koffee With Karan Season 7, Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra almost confirmed their romance. The duo has worked together in Karan Johar’s production ‘Shershaah,’ which received critical acclaim.

While Sidharth had graced KWK with Vicky Kaushal, Kiara had come on the show with her Kabir Singh co-star, Shahid Kapoor, who had dropped several hints about her romance with Sidharth on the show.

Now, in the latest update, Shahid has once again seemed to hint at Kiara-Sidharth romance. As we know, rumours are rife about Kiara and Sidharth’s wedding. There are reports that the duo will tie the knot in December.

While congratulating Kiara’s brother Mishaal Advani for his new venture, Shahid wrote, “Congratulations @mishaaladvani… and to you too @kiaraaliaadvani,” alongside a wink emoji. Was Shahid hinting at Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani’s impending wedding?

Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra have been grabbing headlines for their rumoured relationship ever since they co-starred in Shershaah. A few months back, rumours were rife that the duo parted ways after dating for a few years. However, Sidharth soon appeared to dispel the rumours as he attended Kiara’s film Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 screening in Mumbai. He even hugged her as they were clicked together at the screening venue. They even celebrated Kiara’s birthday together in Dubai with her family.

Meanwhile, Sidharth and Kiara recently discussed the possibility of doing a movie together during a live session, which they did on Instagram to mark one year of Shershaah.

Talking to Navbharat Times about the stories surrounding her personal life, Kiara earlier said, “I had already decided that I will never speak about my personal life, and I have never commented on it. People can assume what they want, I will never confirm or deny because that is the only place in my life which is personal and private.”

