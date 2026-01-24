শনিবার, ২৪ জানুয়ারী ২০২৬, ০৯:৫৪ অপরাহ্ন
শিরোনাম :
Upasana Singh Breaks Silence On Rift Rumours With Kapil Sharma: ‘If He Ever Needs Me On The Show…’ | Television News Die My Love On OTT: Where To Watch Jennifer Lawrence, Robert Pattinson’s Cannes-Acclaimed Psychological Drama | Web-series News T20 World Cup 2026: ICC replaces Bangladesh with Scotland; all eyes on Pakistan now | Cricket News ‘I Thought He Actually Put On Weight’: Ranbir Kapoor’s Animal Fat Suit BTS Leaves Fans Stunned | WATCH | Bollywood News শাহবাগে মাদুর পেতে এনসিপির থিম সং উদ্বোধন ‘Let Pakistan PM come first’: PCB chief Mohsin Naqvi warns ICC after Scotland replace Bangladesh at T20 World Cup | Cricket News Mehendi To Fort Barwara, Prakriti Kakar Kicks Off Grand Wedding Festivities | Bollywood News Explained: What led ICC to remove Bangladesh from the T20 World Cup | Cricket News Shah Rukh Khan Announces King Release Date, Drops Explosive New Visuals: ‘Ready To Roar’ | Bollywood News ছোট ভাই কোকোর কবর জিয়ারত করলেন তারেক রহমান
প্রচ্ছদ
বিনোদন, সর্বশেষ সংবাদ

Die My Love On OTT: Where To Watch Jennifer Lawrence, Robert Pattinson’s Cannes-Acclaimed Psychological Drama | Web-series News

প্রতিবেদকের নাম
  • আপডেট সময়: শনিবার, ২৪ জানুয়ারী, ২০২৬
  • ২ সময় দেখুন
Die My Love On OTT: Where To Watch Jennifer Lawrence, Robert Pattinson’s Cannes-Acclaimed Psychological Drama | Web-series News


Last Updated:

Die My Love, starring Jennifer Lawrence and Robert Pattinson, is now streaming on OTT. Find out where to watch the Cannes-acclaimed psychological drama online.

font

Jennifer Lawrence and Robert Pattinson’s Cannes-premiered psychological drama Die My Love, directed by Lynne Ramsay, is now available to stream online. Here’s where you can watch it.

Jennifer Lawrence and Robert Pattinson’s Cannes-premiered psychological drama Die My Love, directed by Lynne Ramsay, is now available to stream online. Here’s where you can watch it.

Die My Love, a haunting psychological drama directed by Lynne Ramsay, has steadily carved a place for itself as one of the most talked-about films of recent times. The film had its world premiere at the 2025 Cannes Film Festival on May 17, where it competed for the prestigious Palme d’Or. Critics largely responded positively, singling out Jennifer Lawrence’s raw, unflinching performance as the film’s emotional core. Her portrayal also earned her a nomination for Best Actress in a Motion Picture – Drama at the 83rd Golden Globe Awards. Die My Love released theatrically on November 7, 2025.

Die My Love: OTT Streaming Details

The film is now streaming exclusively on MUBI. Announcing its release, the platform shared the trailer on X and wrote, “Jennifer Lawrence delivers an unmissable, Golden Globe–nominated performance alongside a captivating Robert Pattinson. Lynne Ramsay’s DIE MY LOVE is now streaming exclusively on MUBI.”

Die My Love: Storyline

Die My Love follows Grace (Jennifer Lawrence), a mother living with her husband Jackson and their infant in an isolated home in rural Montana. What begins as a quiet domestic setting slowly morphs into something deeply unsettling. The film explores the crushing weight of postpartum depression and emotional isolation as Grace grapples with the loss of her autonomy after motherhood. Trapped between her responsibilities and her longing for freedom, she descends into a disturbing psychological spiral, blurring the line between reality and madness.

Cast and Characters

The film stars Jennifer Lawrence as Grace and Robert Pattinson as her husband, Jackson. The ensemble cast also includes LaKeith Stanfield as Karl, Nick Nolte as Harry, Sissy Spacek as Pam, Gabrielle Rose as Jen, Debs Howard as Marsha, Marcus Della Rosa as the Lifeguard, and Sarah Lind as Cheryl.

Die My Love is produced by Martin Scorsese, Jennifer Lawrence, Justine Ciarrocchi, Molly Smith, Thad Luckinbill, Trent Luckinbill, and Andrea Calderwood, under the banners of Black Label Media, Sikelia Productions, and Excellent Cadaver.

First Published:

January 24, 2026, 20:10 IST

News movies web-series Die My Love On OTT: Where To Watch Jennifer Lawrence, Robert Pattinson’s Cannes-Acclaimed Psychological Drama
Disclaimer: Comments reflect users’ views, not News18’s. Please keep discussions respectful and constructive. Abusive, defamatory, or illegal comments will be removed. News18 may disable any comment at its discretion. By posting, you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.





Source link

অনুগ্রহ করে এই পোস্টটি আপনার সোশ্যাল মিডিয়ায় শেয়ার করুন।

এই বিভাগের আরও খবর
Upasana Singh Breaks Silence On Rift Rumours With Kapil Sharma: ‘If He Ever Needs Me On The Show…’ | Television News

Upasana Singh Breaks Silence On Rift Rumours With Kapil Sharma: ‘If He Ever Needs Me On The Show…’ | Television News

‘I Thought He Actually Put On Weight’: Ranbir Kapoor’s Animal Fat Suit BTS Leaves Fans Stunned | WATCH | Bollywood News

‘I Thought He Actually Put On Weight’: Ranbir Kapoor’s Animal Fat Suit BTS Leaves Fans Stunned | WATCH | Bollywood News

শাহবাগে মাদুর পেতে এনসিপির থিম সং উদ্বোধন

শাহবাগে মাদুর পেতে এনসিপির থিম সং উদ্বোধন

Mehendi To Fort Barwara, Prakriti Kakar Kicks Off Grand Wedding Festivities | Bollywood News

Mehendi To Fort Barwara, Prakriti Kakar Kicks Off Grand Wedding Festivities | Bollywood News

Shah Rukh Khan Announces King Release Date, Drops Explosive New Visuals: ‘Ready To Roar’ | Bollywood News

Shah Rukh Khan Announces King Release Date, Drops Explosive New Visuals: ‘Ready To Roar’ | Bollywood News

ছোট ভাই কোকোর কবর জিয়ারত করলেন তারেক রহমান

ছোট ভাই কোকোর কবর জিয়ারত করলেন তারেক রহমান

খালেদা জিয়ার কবর জিয়ারত করলেন নাতনি জাইমাসহ পরিবারের সদস্যরা
খালেদা জিয়ার কবর জিয়ারত করলেন নাতনি জাইমাসহ পরিবারের সদস্যরা
নিস্তব্ধ ‘ফিরোজা’: সবই আছে, নেই শুধু বাড়ির প্রিয় মানুষ
নিস্তব্ধ ‘ফিরোজা’: সবই আছে, নেই শুধু বাড়ির প্রিয় মানুষ
ভূঞাপুর থানার এক পুলিশ সদস্যের অবসর জনিত বিদায় সংবর্ধনা
ভূঞাপুর থানার এক পুলিশ সদস্যের অবসর জনিত বিদায় সংবর্ধনা
ডাকাতির ঘটনায় যুবদল নেতাসহ দেশীয় অস্ত্রসহ তিন ডাকাত গ্রেফতার , লুণ্ঠিত মালামাল উদ্ধার
ডাকাতির ঘটনায় যুবদল নেতাসহ দেশীয় অস্ত্রসহ তিন ডাকাত গ্রেফতার , লুণ্ঠিত মালামাল উদ্ধার
এক বছরে বন্যপ্রাণী ৬৭টি উদ্ধার
এক বছরে বন্যপ্রাণী ৬৭টি উদ্ধার
কক্সবাজার সমুদ্র সৈকতে পরিচ্ছন্নতা কর্মসূচি অনুষ্ঠিত
কক্সবাজার সমুদ্র সৈকতে পরিচ্ছন্নতা কর্মসূচি অনুষ্ঠিত
খালেদা জিয়ার মৃত্যুতে বাংলাদেশ কেমিস্ট এন্ড ড্রাগিষ্ট ভূঞাপুর উপজেলা শাখার আয়োজন শোকসভা ও দোয়া মাহফিল
খালেদা জিয়ার মৃত্যুতে বাংলাদেশ কেমিস্ট এন্ড ড্রাগিষ্ট ভূঞাপুর উপজেলা শাখার আয়োজন শোকসভা ও দোয়া মাহফিল
সাবেক কাউন্সিলর বাপ্পির নির্দেশে হত্যা করা হয় ওসমান হাদিকে: ডিবি – Corporate Sangbad
সাবেক কাউন্সিলর বাপ্পির নির্দেশে হত্যা করা হয় ওসমান হাদিকে: ডিবি – Corporate Sangbad
‘পাতানো নির্বাচন’ এর আভাস পেলে রাজপথে প্রতিহত করার হুঁশিয়ারি আসিফ মাহমুদের
‘পাতানো নির্বাচন’ এর আভাস পেলে রাজপথে প্রতিহত করার হুঁশিয়ারি আসিফ মাহমুদের
কর্নেল অলির বিরুদ্ধে মামলা, জামায়াতের প্রতিবাদ
কর্নেল অলির বিরুদ্ধে মামলা, জামায়াতের প্রতিবাদ
Editor & Publisher: Joynal Abedin

News Editor: M.A Kaoser

Office: Ground Floor, Zam Zam Market, Bazarghata, Cox's Bazar.

Email : bdnewstimes24@gmail.com

© All rights reserved © 2013 bdnewstimes.com
Developed By BD IT HOST