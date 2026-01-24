Die My Love On OTT: Where To Watch Jennifer Lawrence, Robert Pattinson’s Cannes-Acclaimed Psychological Drama | Web-series News

Last Updated: January 24, 2026, 20:10 IST

Jennifer Lawrence and Robert Pattinson’s Cannes-premiered psychological drama Die My Love, directed by Lynne Ramsay, is now available to stream online. Here’s where you can watch it.

Die My Love, a haunting psychological drama directed by Lynne Ramsay, has steadily carved a place for itself as one of the most talked-about films of recent times. The film had its world premiere at the 2025 Cannes Film Festival on May 17, where it competed for the prestigious Palme d’Or. Critics largely responded positively, singling out Jennifer Lawrence’s raw, unflinching performance as the film’s emotional core. Her portrayal also earned her a nomination for Best Actress in a Motion Picture – Drama at the 83rd Golden Globe Awards. Die My Love released theatrically on November 7, 2025.

Die My Love: OTT Streaming Details

The film is now streaming exclusively on MUBI. Announcing its release, the platform shared the trailer on X and wrote, “Jennifer Lawrence delivers an unmissable, Golden Globe–nominated performance alongside a captivating Robert Pattinson. Lynne Ramsay’s DIE MY LOVE is now streaming exclusively on MUBI.”

Die My Love: Storyline

Die My Love follows Grace (Jennifer Lawrence), a mother living with her husband Jackson and their infant in an isolated home in rural Montana. What begins as a quiet domestic setting slowly morphs into something deeply unsettling. The film explores the crushing weight of postpartum depression and emotional isolation as Grace grapples with the loss of her autonomy after motherhood. Trapped between her responsibilities and her longing for freedom, she descends into a disturbing psychological spiral, blurring the line between reality and madness.

Cast and Characters

The film stars Jennifer Lawrence as Grace and Robert Pattinson as her husband, Jackson. The ensemble cast also includes LaKeith Stanfield as Karl, Nick Nolte as Harry, Sissy Spacek as Pam, Gabrielle Rose as Jen, Debs Howard as Marsha, Marcus Della Rosa as the Lifeguard, and Sarah Lind as Cheryl.

Die My Love is produced by Martin Scorsese, Jennifer Lawrence, Justine Ciarrocchi, Molly Smith, Thad Luckinbill, Trent Luckinbill, and Andrea Calderwood, under the banners of Black Label Media, Sikelia Productions, and Excellent Cadaver.

