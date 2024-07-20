Diljit Dosanjh’s Manager BREAKS Silence on Claims of Non-payment to Dancers: ‘Our Team Never…’

In response to recent accusations regarding non-payment to desi dancers during the Dil-Luminati Tour, Diljit Dosanjh’s manager, Sonali, has issued an official statement addressing the controversy. Allegations have emerged that dancers on Diljit’s Dil-Luminati Tour were not paid for their performances. Rajat Batta, an LA-based entrepreneur and owner of several dance institutes, took to social media to express his disappointment. While applauding Diljit’s success, Batta highlighted that the desi dancers were expected to perform without remuneration.

Now, Sonali has clarified that neither Rajat Batta nor Manpreet Toor were ever contacted or involved in the tour, calling out the false narratives being presented. “Our official team never contacted Rajat Batta or Manpreet Toor who are presenting false narratives on social media. Rajat and Manpreet were not part of the Dil-Luminati Tour in any way,” the statement read.

The official choreographers for the tour were Balwinder Singh, Preet Chahal, Divya, and Parth from Vancouver, she said. The statement urged those not involved in the tour to refrain from spreading misinformation.

Tagging Diljit on Instagram, Batta had shared his concerns: “We are proud of Diljit breaking barriers but deeply disappointed that desi dancers are still undervalued. All dancers in the Dil-Luminati Tour were not paid and were expected to perform for free. It’s disappointing to see an artist of this caliber cutting corners at the expense of the desi dancer community.”

In response to these claims, several dancers involved in the tour posted a statement expressing their honor and gratitude for the opportunity to showcase Punjabi culture globally. They described the chance to perform as a “priceless opportunity” and a tribute to their heritage. The statement emphasised their voluntary participation, thanking Diljit for the platform provided.

“While we appreciate the concern, we do not wish to be represented by voices who don’t understand our relationship, our motivations, sacrifices, and the immense value we place on such experiences. We are proud of our participation and the new avenues it has opened for the Punjabi community. Do not try to break our bond. We stand united,” read the statement signed by all the bhangra teams.

Although the dancers’ post did not explicitly confirm whether they were paid, it suggested they performed for the experience and exposure rather than monetary compensation.

Diljit Dosanjh is yet to release a statement addressing these allegations. The situation has sparked a broader conversation about the treatment and compensation of dancers in the entertainment industry.