Diljit Dosanjh’s Photos With His ‘Wife’ Go Viral On Instagram? Mystery Woman’s Identity Revealed

Punjabi actor-singer Diljit Dosanjh’s personal life has been grabbing headlines for a while ever since it was reported by a media publication that he is married to an Indian-American and has a son. As soon as the news broke, some unseen photos of Diljit with a mystery woman emerged on Instagram, with multiple Instagram pages claiming that the woman in the viral pics is the singer’s wife.

However, the woman has now slammed the social media pages for “maliciously” using her photos as “Diljit Dosanjh’s wife” on the internet. Sharing a lengthy post on Reddit, she wrote, “Diljit’s wife’s photo on the internet is NOT a woman called Sandeep Kaur. It’s me!”

She continued, “A while ago I worked as a model and did a music video shoot called “Shoon Shaan” for the movie Mukhtiar Chadha with Diljit Dosanjh. Ever since then, somehow or the other, I was made aware by friends and relatives that my image was being used maliciously to be “Diljit Dosanjh’s wife” on the internet. At first I laughed it off as I had no idea how this happened, and I did attempt some take down requests across YouTube and Quora. Never did I think the image would remain so pervasive for so many years. This news continues to go viral every so often, and here we are again with my image being used on a lot of TikTok’s and Instagram posts recently. I just want to clear the air that this picture is of me and I am not Sandeep Kaur.”

She then requested everyone to “please just report or comment and let the public know this is not his wife. I’m not looking for any internet fame or anything like that.”

Diljit Dosanjh has been fiercely protective about his personal life. The singer, who only recently opened up about his strained relationship with his parents, has kept his family away from the limelight. While he has been tight-lipped about speculations about his wife and child, one of his friends recently claimed that Diljit is married and even has a son. The Amar Singh Chamkila star is yet to react to these claims though.

In a profile by The Indian Express for Sunday Express Eye, the actor-singer’s friend has, however, made shocking claims that Diljit is married to an Indian-American woman who lives in the US with their son.