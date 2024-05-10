Dino Morea Opens Up On Rivalry With John Abraham; Jyothi Rai’s Private Video Gets Leaked

Dino Morea has finally opened up about his ‘rivalry’ with John Abraham. In a recent interview, the actor explained that the reports of his rift with John made headlines after he broke up with Bipasha Basu, who then stepped into a relationship with the Pathaan actor.

Kannada television actress Jyothi Rai’s private intimate video has been leaked. As reported by Hindustan Times, the videos and pictures of the actress have surfaced online and created a storm on social media.

Bollywood actor Ranveer Singh seemingly put an end to divorce rumours with Deepika Padukone at a recent event. The Don 3 actor sparked rumours that there might be trouble in paradise after he archived his and Deepika’s wedding photos, along with other posts before 2013, from Instagram. On Wednesday, Ranveer attended the Tiffany & Co store launch in Mumbai where he proudly flaunted his wedding ring and seemingly shut down rumours of their divorce.

Aashish Mehrotra, who used to play the role of Toshu in Anupamaa, has quit the popular show. On Thursday, the actor took to his Instagram handle to announce the same. He shared a series of pictures from the sets of Anupamaa and penned down an emotional note.

Bigg Boss 15 fame Abdu Rozik left everyone surprised on Thursday when he took to his Instagram handle to announce that he will get married in July 2024. However, looks like it is just a prank.

