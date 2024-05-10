শুক্রবার , ১০ মে ২০২৪ | ২৭শে বৈশাখ, ১৪৩১ বঙ্গাব্দ
  1. অর্থনীতি
  2. আইন-আদালত
  3. ক্যারিয়ার
  4. খেলাধুলা
  5. জাতীয়
  6. তরুণ উদ্যোক্তা
  7. ধর্ম
  8. নারী ও শিশু
  9. প্রবাস সংবাদ
  10. প্রযুক্তি
  11. প্রেস বিজ্ঞপ্তি
  12. বহি বিশ্ব
  13. বাংলাদেশ
  14. বিনোদন
  15. মতামত
  /  বিনোদন

Dino Morea Opens Up On Rivalry With John Abraham; Jyothi Rai’s Private Video Gets Leaked

প্রতিবেদক
bdnewstimes
মে ১০, ২০২৪ ১২:১৫ পূর্বাহ্ণ
news wrap may 9 2024 05 993b7711d5c96a837ab8f5f1a618fb98


Dino Morea discussed his rivalry with John Abraham. Fans furious after Kannada actress Jyothi Rai's private video got leaked.

Dino Morea discussed his rivalry with John Abraham. Fans furious after Kannada actress Jyothi Rai’s private video got leaked.

Dino Morea discussed his rivalry with John Abraham. Fans furious after Kannada actress Jyothi Rai’s private video got leaked.

Dino Morea has finally opened up about his ‘rivalry’ with John Abraham. In a recent interview, the actor explained that the reports of his rift with John made headlines after he broke up with Bipasha Basu, who then stepped into a relationship with the Pathaan actor.

For More: Dino Morea On ‘Rivalry’ With John Abraham After Breakup With Bipasha: ‘People Thought He Took My Girlfriend’

Kannada television actress Jyothi Rai’s private intimate video has been leaked. As reported by Hindustan Times, the videos and pictures of the actress have surfaced online and created a storm on social media.

For More: Kannada Actress Jyothi Rai’s Private Video Gets Leaked, Angry Fans Demand Legal Action

Bollywood actor Ranveer Singh seemingly put an end to divorce rumours with Deepika Padukone at a recent event. The Don 3 actor sparked rumours that there might be trouble in paradise after he archived his and Deepika’s wedding photos, along with other posts before 2013, from Instagram. On Wednesday, Ranveer attended the Tiffany & Co store launch in Mumbai where he proudly flaunted his wedding ring and seemingly shut down rumours of their divorce.

For More: Ranveer Singh Confirms All Is Well With Deepika Padukone, Proudly Flaunts Wedding Ring: ‘Dear To Me’

Aashish Mehrotra, who used to play the role of Toshu in Anupamaa, has quit the popular show. On Thursday, the actor took to his Instagram handle to announce the same. He shared a series of pictures from the sets of Anupamaa and penned down an emotional note.

For More: Anupamaa: Aashish Mehrotra QUITS Rupali Ganguly’s Show, Says ‘Thank You For Hating Me’

Bigg Boss 15 fame Abdu Rozik left everyone surprised on Thursday when he took to his Instagram handle to announce that he will get married in July 2024. However, looks like it is just a prank.

For More: Abdu Rozik’s Wedding Announcement Post Just A Prank? BFF Shiv Thakare Reveals | Exclusive

yatamanyu mugshot 2023 11 7f9203925373293b28c59bc745fb612f
Yatamanyu Narain

Yatamanyu Narain, Sub-Editor at News18.com, works with the Entertainment team. From covering breaking news stories to interviewing prominent faces froRead More



Source link

বিডিনিউজে সর্বশেষ

Rabindra soron ak
গান-কবিতা, নৃত্য-কথামালায় ‘রবীন্দ্রস্মরণ’
বাংলাদেশ
1715278661 photo
Virat Kohli: ‘Important for me to keep up the strike rate’, quips Virat Kohli after another fine knock | Cricket News
খেলাধুলা
news wrap may 9 2024 05 993b7711d5c96a837ab8f5f1a618fb98
Dino Morea Opens Up On Rivalry With John Abraham; Jyothi Rai’s Private Video Gets Leaked
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
wazed mia
ওয়াজেদ মিয়া সত্যিকার আত্মমর্যাদাসম্পন্ন মানুষের প্রতিচ্ছবি: নানক
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ

বিডিনিউজে জনপ্রিয়

shutterstock 1814846240 16618592364x3 2
Smartphones With 108MP Camera: ভারী DSLR কেন? যখন এই ফোনগুলো দিচ্ছে ১০৮ এমপি ক্যামেরা! দেখে নিন
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
website ban
orders-67-porn-websites-to-be-blocked-for-violating-it-rules-2021 | আইন উল্লঙ্ঘন, আরও ৬৭ পর্ন ওয়েবসাইট ব্লক করল ভারত সরকার – News18 Bangla
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
Make
Durga Puja 2022, দুর্গাপুজো ২০২২, Anubrata mondal village puja,   – News18 Bangla
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
1662137428 photo
England’s Jonny Bairstow ruled out of T20 World Cup through injury | Cricket News
খেলাধুলা

সর্বশেষ - খেলাধুলা

সর্বোচ্চ পঠিত - খেলাধুলা

আপনার জন্য নির্বাচিত
wm IDA

লুসিয়ানায় আঘাত হেনেছে হ্যারিকেন আইডা

 Untitled 62

সোশ্যাল মিডিয়ায় নতুন নিয়ম! কী কী সুবিধা পাবেন ব্যবহারকারীরা, জেনে নিন বিস্তারিত – News18 Bangla

 received 559115995642266

আনোয়ারায় চারপীর আউলিয়া আলিম মাদ্রাসার বার্ষিক সভা সম্পন্ন

 1655794310 photo

Ranji Trophy Final: Mumbai’s might meets MP’s desire | Cricket News

 twitter 1

ট্যুইটারের অ্যাকাউন্ট ডিলিট করতে চান? তথ্য থেকে যেতে পারে ভার্চুয়াল দুনিয়ায়

 gadar 2 1 2

Gadar 2 Advance Booking: Sunny Deol, Ameesha Patel Starrer Sells Over 30,000 Tickets For Day 1

 wm basa1

‘জ্বালানি তেলের দাম ৫ টাকা কমানো জনগণের সঙ্গে তামাশা’

 wm BEROBI Jurnalist Forum 23 December 2021

বেরোবি সাংবাদিক সমিতির সভাপতি সৌম্য, সম্পাদক ইভান

 wm igp benojir ctg oklak

‘আগুনের ঘটনায় তদন্ত প্রতিবেদন পাওয়ার পর আইনি কার্যক্রম’

 rupali life ins

রূপালী লাইফের পর্ষদ সভা ২২ আগস্ট – Corporate Sangbad