Director Pradeep Chilukuri Reveals BTS Competition Between Kalyan, Vijayashanti In Arjun S/O Vyjayanthi

Last Updated: April 18, 2025, 18:00 IST

Arjun S/o Vyjayanthi director Chilukuri shared that Kalyan Ram and Vijayashanti didn’t just clash on screen but also competed in terms of acting.

Arjun S/o Vyjayanthi marks Vijayashanti’s comeback after Sarileru Neekevvaru. (Photo Credit: X)

Arjun S/o Vyjayanthi is a new mass family entertainer that focuses on the intense conflict between a mother and her son. The film marks the return of Vijayashanti to the big screen, following her 2020 comeback in Mahesh Babu starrer Sarileru Neekevvaru after a 13 year break. Ahead of the movie’s release, director Pradeep Chilukuri shared that Kalyan Ram agreed to play the lead role only if the veteran actress was part of the cast, as the actor felt, the character perfectly matches her personality. The filmmaker shared that in the movie, Kalyan and Vijayashanti’s characters have very different ideologies, which leads to conflict. Interestingly, Chilukuri also added that the two actors didn’t just clash on screen but also “competed in terms of acting.”

In an interview with The New Indian Express, the filmmaker shared that the producers initially wanted to make a film with Kalyan. After getting impressed with his recent roles in films like Devil and Amigos, they decided it was time for a big, massy film. The director then came up with an idea for a strong hero character. While doing that, he thought it would be more interesting if the mother’s character was also powerful, which led to the creation of Vyjayanthi.

Pradeep Chilukuri recalled, “We pitched the idea to Kalyan Ram gaaru and he said yes, but only if Vijayashanti gaaru agrees to it. If she is not going to do it, then let’s work on another story. We took it to her, and she was very happy. She even suggested a few changes. We made them, and then we went to set.”

“There’s a scene where she had to lie in muddy water. She stayed there for three to four hours. Afterwards, when we went to her caravan, her hands were shaking. She had a fever. But she never said a word. That’s the level of passion she brought. Her seniority gave us so much depth. When I watched her performance, I got goosebumps. She performed at a completely different level. She and Kalyan Ram really competed in terms of acting,” Chilukuri added.

Pradeep Chilukuri explained that the film is not about good versus bad, but about two people with different views. Both the hero and the mother believe they are doing the right thing, and that’s where the main conflict happens. He also shared that the story puts a spotlight on how parents always make their children’s birthdays special and he wanted to show what it means for a child to celebrate a parent’s birthday.

According to the director, Arjun S/o Vyjayanthi’s emotional story will connect with many people. The ending of the film has also received a lot of attention and although the director didn’t reveal details, he said it will leave everyone emotional. Chilukuri claims that the producers are happy with the film’s business. He also mentioned that Jr NTR watched the movie before its release and felt that Kalyan Ram’s performance will be praised by everyone.

