Disha Parmar Looks Like A Dreamy In A Red Sequinned Dress

অক্টোবর ৭, ২০২২ ৫:০৪ অপরাহ্ণ
Disha Parmar and Rahul Vaidya are one of the most popular celebrity couples in the Hindi television industry. While Disha has etched a place in the hearts of millions with her stint in popular TV shows like Pyaar Ka Dard Hai Meetha Meetha Pyaara Pyaara, Woh Apna Sa and Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2, Rahul has cemented his place in the music industry with his mellifluous vocals.

The power couple, who tied the knot last year in July, often shells out major couple goals for fans with their social media PDA. Recently, Disha and Rahul had netizens swooning over their latest pictures. Yesterday, Disha shared a string of mushy photos with her hubby on Instagram.

“Disclaimer: People in these pictures are Very Sleepy… About Last Night,” read her quirky caption.

Rahul Vaidya and Disha Parmar were all decked up, presumably for an event, in the pictures. Disha donned a bright red sequined one-shoulder mini dress. She complemented her outfit with a pair of white sparkly heels. Rahul, on the other hand, looked like a gentleman in a black-and-white two-piece suit. He rounded off his suit with a pair of black leather shoes.

In no time after their pictures emerged on the photo-sharing application, Disha and Rahul’s fans flocked to the comments to shower the couple with oodles of compliments. “Best couple in the world,” gushed one user. “Looking so beautiful,” commented another. A lot of other users went all hearts in the comments, along with using the hashtag “#Dishul.”

Disha and Rahul’s PDA is adored by the masses. The couple never misses an opportunity to treat fans with their adorable photographs on Instagram. Take a look at some of their most-loved pictures below:

Meanwhile, on the professional front, Disha Parmar plays the lead role in Ekta Kapoor’s soap opera Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2, opposite actor Nakul Mehta. Rahul, on the other hand, was last seen in the reality show Khatron Ke Khiladi. He also starred in a music video, titled Ambara de Taare, in collaboration with actress Kanika Mann.

Read all the Latest Movies News and Breaking News here





