মঙ্গলবার , ২৮ মে ২০২৪ | ১৪ই জ্যৈষ্ঠ, ১৪৩১ বঙ্গাব্দ
  1. অর্থনীতি
  2. আইন-আদালত
  3. ক্যারিয়ার
  4. খেলাধুলা
  5. জাতীয়
  6. তরুণ উদ্যোক্তা
  7. ধর্ম
  8. নারী ও শিশু
  9. প্রবাস সংবাদ
  10. প্রযুক্তি
  11. প্রেস বিজ্ঞপ্তি
  12. বহি বিশ্ব
  13. বাংলাদেশ
  14. বিনোদন
  15. মতামত
  /  বিনোদন

Divya Agarwal BREAKS Silence On Divorce Rumours With Apurva: ‘What Are They Expecting, Babies Or…’

প্রতিবেদক
bdnewstimes
মে ২৮, ২০২৪ ১:০৮ পূর্বাহ্ণ
divya and apurva got married in february this year 2024 05 3ad98d6f01e9329fd4858b2fb4ef8189


Divya Agarwal and Apurva got married in February 2024.

Divya Agarwal and Apurva got married in February 2024.

Actress Divya Agarwal left her fans shocked after she removed her wedding photos with husband Apurva Padgaonkar from her Instagram account.

Divya Agarwal has finally reacted to her divorce rumours with husband Apurva Padgaonkar after she removed her wedding photos from her Instagram account. The actress, in a lengthy note on her Instagram story, clarified that all is well between her and her husband. She said that she deleted several other posts from her account, but the media “chose to see and react only to my marriage.”

Divya further said that going forward, she only wants her work to be the talking point in media. “I made no noise… I made no comments or stories… I deleted 2500 posts yet the media chose to see and react only to my marriage,” Divya wrote.

“It’s funny how people see and expect things out of me. I have always done something people never expected out of me. And what they expecting now- the babies or divorce? None of it is happening. In reality, my first pinned post on my profile (Cartel review) is the thing I want to be talked about from now onwards. Every movie ends with a happily ever after and by god’s grace, my husband is snoring away to glory right next to me.”

divya and apurva got married in february this year 2 2024 05 3d42ad6323e5db721ac0d6e574e80899
A screenshot of Divya Agarwal’s statement about her divorce rumours.

Divya and Apurva tied the knot on February 20 this year in an intimate ceremony surrounded by close family and friends. During an interview with Etimes before her wedding, Divya shared, “He has brought me back to life. When my father passed away and left us, I had stopped going to the temple, I had stopped believing in things. But he reinstated faith in my life, so for that, I’ll always be grateful to him.”

Reflecting on the changes Apurva brought into her life, Divya said, “I think he has got me back to what I was. In between I had become the Divya Agarwal but now I’m what I was earlier and that credit I give to Apurva. I’m back to my roots with a sense of progress in my life. I’m a very rooted actress, I don’t want 10 people around me to do things for me. I can do it for me. When I come back from home, I’m a normal girl who likes to cook food and enjoy it with her family.”

shrishti mugshot 2023 11 7bb105a564bf90c8f65ef71be2fe2958
Shrishti Negi

Shrishti Negi is a journalist with over eight years of experience in the media industry. She leads the Entertainment desk at News18.com. She writes brRead More



Source link

বিডিনিউজে সর্বশেষ

1716837155 photo
T20 World Cup: Yuzvendra Chahal, Avesh Khan depart for US | Cricket News
খেলাধুলা
divya and apurva got married in february this year 2024 05 3ad98d6f01e9329fd4858b2fb4ef8189
Divya Agarwal BREAKS Silence On Divorce Rumours With Apurva: ‘What Are They Expecting, Babies Or…’
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
IMG 20240527 WA0021
সাপাহারে জাতীয় প্রাথমিক শিক্ষা সপ্তাহ উদযাপন
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
Islami Andolon Bangladesh 750x563 1
ইসলামী আন্দোলনের মিডিয়া উপ-কমিটি পুনর্গঠন
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ

বিডিনিউজে জনপ্রিয়

shutterstock 1814846240 16618592364x3 2
Smartphones With 108MP Camera: ভারী DSLR কেন? যখন এই ফোনগুলো দিচ্ছে ১০৮ এমপি ক্যামেরা! দেখে নিন
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
website ban
orders-67-porn-websites-to-be-blocked-for-violating-it-rules-2021 | আইন উল্লঙ্ঘন, আরও ৬৭ পর্ন ওয়েবসাইট ব্লক করল ভারত সরকার – News18 Bangla
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
Make
Durga Puja 2022, দুর্গাপুজো ২০২২, Anubrata mondal village puja,   – News18 Bangla
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
1662137428 photo
England’s Jonny Bairstow ruled out of T20 World Cup through injury | Cricket News
খেলাধুলা

সর্বশেষ - খেলাধুলা

সর্বোচ্চ পঠিত - খেলাধুলা

আপনার জন্য নির্বাচিত
helly shah

Cannes 2022: Ishq Mein Marjawan 2 Fame Helly Shah Stuns In Orange Pantsuit

 1627837684 vincent h pala

Meghalaya MP Wants Central Intervention on Assam-Mizoram Border Row

 wm Chattra union

চবি ছাত্র ইউনিয়নের সম্মেলন

 shilpa and raj

Shilpa Shetty’s Husband Raj Kundra To Play Hero In His Biopic Based On His Jail Time In Porn Case?

 image 98043 1689241614 scaled

উন্নত পয়ঃনিষ্কাশন ব্যবস্থার মহাপরিকল্পনা প্রণয়নের ওপর প্রধানমন্ত্রীর গুরুত্বারোপ

 received 3271202509760742

আকবরশাহ্ থানা পুলিশ কর্তৃক ০৪টি চোরাই সন্দিগ্ধ মোটরসাইকেল, দেশীয় তৈরী অস্ত্র-গুলি,২৩টি বিভিন্ন ব্রান্ডের মোবাইলসহ বিপুল পরিমাণ চোরাই মালামাল উদ্ধার, গ্রেফতার ০৫

 orion infution

ওরিয়ন ইনফিউশনের দ্বিতীয় প্রান্তিক প্রকাশ – Corporate Sangbad

 anant ambani and radhika merchant 4 2024 02 adf1e599ba0807df66f19a2204aef6f1

Anant Ambani, Radhika Merchant Make FIRST Appearance Together in Jamnagar; Video Goes Viral

 envoy

নগদ লভ্যাংশ পেলো এনভয়ের শেয়ারহোল্ডররা – Corporate Sangbad

 salnab

In Salman Khan Threat Case, Lawrence Bishnoi Denies Involvement; Arjun Kapoor Gives Befitting Reply to Troll