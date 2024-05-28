Divya Agarwal BREAKS Silence On Divorce Rumours With Apurva: ‘What Are They Expecting, Babies Or…’

Divya Agarwal has finally reacted to her divorce rumours with husband Apurva Padgaonkar after she removed her wedding photos from her Instagram account. The actress, in a lengthy note on her Instagram story, clarified that all is well between her and her husband. She said that she deleted several other posts from her account, but the media “chose to see and react only to my marriage.”

Divya further said that going forward, she only wants her work to be the talking point in media. “I made no noise… I made no comments or stories… I deleted 2500 posts yet the media chose to see and react only to my marriage,” Divya wrote.

“It’s funny how people see and expect things out of me. I have always done something people never expected out of me. And what they expecting now- the babies or divorce? None of it is happening. In reality, my first pinned post on my profile (Cartel review) is the thing I want to be talked about from now onwards. Every movie ends with a happily ever after and by god’s grace, my husband is snoring away to glory right next to me.”

Divya and Apurva tied the knot on February 20 this year in an intimate ceremony surrounded by close family and friends. During an interview with Etimes before her wedding, Divya shared, “He has brought me back to life. When my father passed away and left us, I had stopped going to the temple, I had stopped believing in things. But he reinstated faith in my life, so for that, I’ll always be grateful to him.”

Reflecting on the changes Apurva brought into her life, Divya said, “I think he has got me back to what I was. In between I had become the Divya Agarwal but now I’m what I was earlier and that credit I give to Apurva. I’m back to my roots with a sense of progress in my life. I’m a very rooted actress, I don’t want 10 people around me to do things for me. I can do it for me. When I come back from home, I’m a normal girl who likes to cook food and enjoy it with her family.”