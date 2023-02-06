সোমবার , ৬ ফেব্রুয়ারি ২০২৩ | ২৩শে মাঘ, ১৪২৯ বঙ্গাব্দ
  1. অর্থনীতি
  2. আইন-আদালত
  3. আন্তর্জাতিক
  4. ক্যারিয়ার
  5. খেলাধুলা
  6. জাতীয়
  7. তরুণ উদ্যোক্তা
  8. ধর্ম
  9. নারী ও শিশু
  10. প্রবাস সংবাদ
  11. প্রযুক্তি
  12. প্রেস বিজ্ঞপ্তি
  13. বহি বিশ্ব
  14. বাংলাদেশ
  15. বিনোদন
  /  বিনোদন

Divya Agarwal Buys a New Car, Ex-Boyfriend Priyanka Sharma Wants To Go On a Long Drive

প্রতিবেদক
bdnewstimes
ফেব্রুয়ারি ৬, ২০২৩ ৬:৫৭ অপরাহ্ণ
priyank sharma 1


Last Updated: February 06, 2023, 18:00 IST

Priyank Sharma reacts as Divya Agarwal buys a new car. (Photos: Instagram)

Priyank Sharma reacts as Divya Agarwal buys a new car. (Photos: Instagram)

Divya Agarwal broke up with Priyank Sharma while the latter was in Bigg Boss 11 house.

It’s celebration time for Divya Agarwal. The actress took to her Instagram handle on Monday and revealed that she has bought a new car. Divya dropped a picture in which she was seen kissing her new car. The actress also penned down an emotional note and remembered her late father. She recalled how it was her dream to gift a luxury car to her father and shared that she misses her father a lot.

“I love the way I lead my life.. the entire credit of my existence goes to my father.. it was my dream to gift a luxury car to my father.. I’m a little late for it.. but guess what ??? He was as stubborn as me.. like always, he kept his kids before him…he got me this car.. I miss him at every milestone of my life.. the strength and power he gave me to become who I am today will be enough for all my life.. he lives within me…My polo has gone to a beautiful village in Maharashtra and that family will enjoy my polo as their first car too..THANK YOU #grateful,” Divya wrote.

However, soon after the Bigg Boss OTT winner shared the post, her former boyfriend Priyank Sharma took to the comment section and asked if they should on a long drive. “Long drive pe chal,” he wrote. Divya also replied to his comment and shared, “Abhi tujhe Delhi se pick up kar rahi hu!” Well, their conversation did not end here. Reacting to Divya’s reply, Priyank further commented, “phir toh LONGEST drive ho jaegi”. Divya also replied again and wrote, “chup ho ja 😂😂😂 rofl”.

For the unversed, Divya was earlier in a relationship with Priyank Sharma. While the latter was in Bigg Boss 11 house, Divya had even visited him during the family week. However, it was only to announce their breakup.

Meanwhile, Divya Agarwal is currently dating businessman Apurva Padgaonkar. The two got engaged in December last year when the actress also revealed how Apurva was the one who stood by her ‘like a rock’ after she broke up with Varun Sood.

Read all the Latest Movies News here

Entertainment Bureau

Entertainment Bureau brings you all updates from the world of entertainment — breaking news, Twitter trends, features, movie reviews, exclusive interRead More



Source link

বিডিনিউজে সর্বশেষ

সাপাহা‌রে মা‌র্কেন্টাই‌ল ব‌্যাং‌কের শীতবস্ত্র বিতরন
সাপাহা‌রে মা‌র্কেন্টাই‌ল ব‌্যাং‌কের শীতবস্ত্র বিতরন
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
wm ctg robin
নারী শ্রমিককে ধর্ষণ: ইউপি সদস্য গ্রেফতার
বাংলাদেশ
1675688368 photo
Brathwaite-Chanderpaul rewrite history, break West Indies’ 33-year old Test opening record | Cricket News
খেলাধুলা
New Project 17 2
কলকাতায় বসন্তের আমেজে উষ্ণতা ছড়িয়ে দিল আগুনরঙা হলুদ ‘আব্রু’ – News18 Bangla
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ

বিডিনিউজে জনপ্রিয়

shutterstock 1814846240 16618592364x3 2
Smartphones With 108MP Camera: ভারী DSLR কেন? যখন এই ফোনগুলো দিচ্ছে ১০৮ এমপি ক্যামেরা! দেখে নিন
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
Make
Durga Puja 2022, দুর্গাপুজো ২০২২, Anubrata mondal village puja,   – News18 Bangla
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
website ban
orders-67-porn-websites-to-be-blocked-for-violating-it-rules-2021 | আইন উল্লঙ্ঘন, আরও ৬৭ পর্ন ওয়েবসাইট ব্লক করল ভারত সরকার – News18 Bangla
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
1662137428 photo
England’s Jonny Bairstow ruled out of T20 World Cup through injury | Cricket News
খেলাধুলা

সর্বশেষ - খেলাধুলা

সর্বোচ্চ পঠিত - খেলাধুলা

আপনার জন্য নির্বাচিত
IMG 20220118 WA0001

বকশীগঞ্জে মুক্তিযোদ্ধার সম্মানী ভাতা শিক্ষার্থীদের মাঝে বিতরণ

 Amir Khasru 04.02.2023

টাকা ছাপিয়ে দেশ চালাচ্ছে সরকার: আমীর খসরু

 wm Hasan arif soron

হাসান আরিফকে শুধু স্মরণ নয়, অনুসরণেরও প্রত্যয়

 Monospool Paper

শেয়ার বেচবে বিডি মনোস্পুলের উদ্যোক্তা – Corporate Sangbad

 diwali lights

Diwali 2021: মজা ষোল আনা কিন্তু বিপদ নেই; এবারের দীপাবলিতে ঘরে আনুন ইলেকট্রনিক বাজি

 1455

শিবচরে সড়ক দূর্ঘটনায় নিহতের ঘটনায় মামলা – Corporate Sangbad

 New Project 27 1

Rupam Islam: বেহালা বাজিয়ে খোলা আকাশের নীচে দিন গুজরান, গানওয়ালার পাশে শিল্পী

 wm obudul kader fdjvf j ojk

‘উভয় সংকটে বিএনপি, তাদের জলে কুমির ডাঙায় বাঘ’

 image 497679 1639380757

এবার বরিশালে মুরাদের বিরুদ্ধে মামলা

 218430837 964878257679559 4706027651457580941 n 23

করোনায় মৃত্যু ও শনাক্ত জাগাচ্ছে আশা