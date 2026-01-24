Divya Dutta Recalls Filming Intimate Scene With Irrfan Khan In Hisss: ‘He Was More Nervous Than Me’ | Bollywood News

Last Updated: January 24, 2026, 13:55 IST

Divya Dutta revealed that Irrfan Khan was hiding on the terrace, nervous about shooting their intimate scene in the 2010 film Hisss.

Divya Dutta Recalls Filming Intimate Scene With Irrfan Khan In Hisss

Divya Dutta recently recalled shooting with late actor Irrfan Khan for their 2010 film ‘Hisss’ directed by Jennifer Lynch. The film also starred Mallika Sherawat. In a recent interview, Divy Dutta opened up about filming intimate scenes back then, without the presence of an intimacy coordinator on set. She recalled that her co-star Irrfan was more nervous about shooting the scene than she was, and he was hiding on the terrace before the shoot. However, she said that being friends made it a lot easier to shoot.

Divya Dutta On Filming Intimate Scene With Irrfan Khan

In an interview with Pinkvilla, Divya Dutta recalled that she was very nervous about shooting the intimate scene. “I was very nervous, but itna khoobsurat scene tha wo ki, they’re a childless couple, and both are crying, and they’re making love. That was the scene. It was a beautiful scene, and our director, Jennifer Lynch, is the daughter of David Lynch. I saw aadha set toh humara bahar se aaya tha aur aadhe humare apne log the. (It was a really beautiful scene about how a childless couple was making love with tears in their eyes. We were working with director Jennifer Lynch, David Lynch’s daughter. Half of our crew had come from outside, and half was our own),” she said.

She said that everyone was standing there, hoping that the scene would turn out well. “Toh mai nervous thi. What do I do? What do I do? Uss time intimacy directors nahi hua karte the. (Everyone was standing anxiously, willing that the scene would turn out well. I was nervous about what I should be doing. We didn’t have intimacy directors at that time),” said Divya Dutta.

She further recalled asking the director where Irrfan is, only to find out that he was hiding on the terrace, more nervous than she was. “Toh maine kaha suniye Irrfan kaha hai, toh my director is like, ‘Woh udhar chhat pe baithe hai, wo tumse bhi jyada nervous hai.'(So I asked the director, where Irrfan was, who said, ‘He’s sitting on the terrace, he’s more nervous than you.’)”, she recalled.

She further added, “Because you got to do it right. You’ve got to give the correct emotion. You’ve got to see that your co-star is comfortable. Usmein aapki dosti badi kaam aati hai (Friendship is very handy then).”

Divya Dutta have worked together in several films including Dubai Return (2005), Hisss (2010) and Blackmail (2018).

Earlier, in a conversation with The Lallantop, Divya Dutta reminisced about her first film with Irrfan Khan, titled Dubai Return. Recalling a scene where Irrfan’s character was required to drink water from a glass and then return it, Divya recounted how the actor playfully deviated from the script by refusing to return the glass. Despite her attempts to adhere to the script, Divya found herself in a humorous exchange with Irrfan, resulting in an unexpected outburst in Marathi and Hindi. To her surprise, the crew applauded their impromptu act, prompting Irrfan to remark, “Kuch toh baat hai tum mai (There is something about you).”

