Divya Spandana Reacts to Actor Darshan’s Arrest in Murder Case: ‘You Don’t Go Around Killing…’

Actor-turned-politician Divya Spandana aka Ramya has spoken out about fellow Kannada actor Darshan Thoogudeepa’s arrest in connection with a murder case of 33-year-old Renukaswamy, a fan of the ‘Kurukshetra’ star. Darshan and his alleged partner Pavithra Gowda along with 12 other accused are in police custody for six days, till June 17, for the murder of Renukaswamy. They were arrested on June 11.

In a long post on Instagram, Divya said that “no one is above the law”. She wrote, “There’s a block option given on social media for a reason. If the trolling persists, you file a complaint. The trolls have trolled me incessantly using filthy language. Not just me, they’ve trolled other actors too. They haven’t spared their wives and children either. What a sad society we live in. I have filed cases like any law abiding citizen should. Sometimes post a warning from the police to the trolls l’ve taken back the case too on compassionate grounds.”

She added, “I’ve also considered the fact that these people are young and have a future ahead and they’re ruining/ wasting their lives by trolling using anonymous handles. No one is above the law. No one should take law in to their hands. You don’t go around beating up people and killing them. A simple complaint would suffice whether you believe justice will be served or not.”

In the same post, Divya also lauded the efforts of Karnatka police officers. “A word of appreciation and respect for the police officers discharging their duties. It’s a thankless job. And they’re doing their best. I truly hope they don’t succumb to pressure from political parties and reinstate the faith of the people in law and justice,” she wrote. She also added the hashtag “#JusticeforRenukaswamy to her post.

Recently, Vinish Darshan, 15-year-old son of actor Darshan, called out people for “cursing” at him and using offensive language against his father on social media.

“Thank you all for all the bad comments and offensive language towards my father and not considering that I am a 15-year-old with feelings, and even during this hard time when my mom and dad required support, cursing at me won’t change that,” he posted on Friday.