সোমবার , ৩ অক্টোবর ২০২২ | ১৮ই আশ্বিন, ১৪২৯ বঙ্গাব্দ
  1. অর্থনীতি
  2. আইন-আদালত
  3. আন্তর্জাতিক
  4. ক্যারিয়ার
  5. খেলাধুলা
  6. জাতীয়
  7. তরুণ উদ্যোক্তা
  8. ধর্ম
  9. নারী ও শিশু
  10. প্রবাস সংবাদ
  11. প্রযুক্তি
  12. প্রেস বিজ্ঞপ্তি
  13. বহি বিশ্ব
  14. বাংলাদেশ
  15. বিনোদন
  /  বিনোদন

Do You Know The Net Worth of The World’s Smallest Singer Abdu Rozik?

প্রতিবেদক
bdnewstimes
অক্টোবর ৩, ২০২২ ৪:৫২ অপরাহ্ণ
untitled design 17


Last Updated: October 03, 2022, 16:15 IST

Abdu Rozik was the first confirmed contestant for Bigg Boss 16.

Abdu Rozik was the first confirmed contestant for Bigg Boss 16.

This 19-year-old man earns Rs 2 crore from his Instagram Reels and YouTube channel.

The Bigg Boss Season 16 is grabbing all the headlines. With conflicts from day 1, the show is keeping up with the expectations of the audience. Among a few prominent faces of Colors, the show welcomes dancers, singers, and rappers. This time, with season 16, the makers have invited a foreign contestant Abdu Rozik from Tajikistan. He is the world’s smallest singer. So far in the house, he is looking no less than a little cute child. Additionally, he grabs the attention of the housemates with his singing and dancing.

But do you know the net worth of this little man? The 19-year-old champ earns Rs.2 crore from his Instagram Reels and YouTube channel. Abdu Rozik is trending on Twitter because of his cuteness. Gauahar Khan tweeted, “can we pls give the trophy of bb16 to Abdu Rozik? Pls.” Devoleena Bhattacharjee tweeted, “The cutest contestant ever in BB house is Abdu Rozik.” If you’re someone who follows Bigg Bos season 16, you’d relate to what Gauahar and Devoleena said.

Top showsha video

Abdu Rozik was the first confirmed contestant for Bigg Boss 16. He was introduced in the Press conference of season 16 as well. Rozik has a huge following on Instagram and YouTube. Can you believe that he is a boxer as well? But trust us, he is. Abdu rose to fame with his rap song Ohi Dili Zor. Additionally, he will make his Bollywood debut with Salman Khan’s Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan.

You might have read about the Golden Visa. Abdu Rozik is the youngest person in the world to have received the golden visa. He has also collaborated with Sadhguru and supported the safe soil movement.

Read all the Latest Movies News and Breaking News here



Source link

বিডিনিউজে সর্বশেষ

IMG 20221001 WA0001
রোহিঙ্গা প্রত্যাবর্তনে প্রধান অন্তরায় ভূ-রাজনীতি।
ইঞ্জিনিয়ার ফকর উদ্দিন মানিক
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
IMG 20221003 WA0008
বার্ষিক কর্মসম্পাদন চুক্তি বাস্তবায়নে তৃতীয় জবি
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
untitled design 17
Do You Know The Net Worth of The World’s Smallest Singer Abdu Rozik?
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
5G press release image 2
to-use-5g-on-your-smartphone-heres-how-it-will-work-for-jio-airtel-and-vi-users | স্মার্টফোনে ৫জি ব্যবহার করতে চান? Jio, Airtel, Vi গ্রাহকদের কী করতে হবে দেখে নিন – News18 Bangla
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ

বিডিনিউজে জনপ্রিয়

shutterstock 1814846240 16618592364x3 2
Smartphones With 108MP Camera: ভারী DSLR কেন? যখন এই ফোনগুলো দিচ্ছে ১০৮ এমপি ক্যামেরা! দেখে নিন
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
Slower Masturbation Techniques, Increased Foreplay Can Help Men with Problems of Premature Ejaculation, Writes Expert
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
Make
Durga Puja 2022, দুর্গাপুজো ২০২২, Anubrata mondal village puja,   – News18 Bangla
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
aksdhasd
Kartik Aaryan Obliges Fan With Selfies As He Gets Spotted In The City; Watch Video
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ

সর্বশেষ - বিনোদন

সর্বোচ্চ পঠিত - বিনোদন

আপনার জন্য নির্বাচিত
1625499061 photo

Djokovic rolls into Wimbledon quarters with Garin thrashing | Tennis News

 wm khulna university

ভ্যাকসিন নিবন্ধন নিয়ে ভোগান্তিতে খুবি শিক্ষার্থীরা

 c5 8

Resignation দিয়েছেন, নোটিশ পিরিয়ড সার্ভ করা কি বাধ্যতামূক? না করলে কী হবে, জেনে নিন

 received 3742911622600576

মুক্তিযোদ্ধা সাদেক হোসেন খোকাকে স্মরণ সরকার লুটেরাদের স্বার্থ রক্ষায় ব্যাস্ত : মোস্তফা

 wm halda dolfin dead 04 11

হালদায় ফের মরা ডলফিন, জালে আটকে মৃত্যু ধারণা

 samantha akkineni and naga chaitanya 3 1

Samantha Akkineni Is All Smiles in Her First Onscreen Appearance After Split With Naga Chaitanya

 wm scott

দাতব্য কাজে আরও ২৭০ কোটি ডলার অনুদান দিলেন ম্যাকেনজি স্কট

 wm Khulna University 17.08.202

ছাত্রীদের বিক্ষোভের মুখে দাবি মানলো খুবি প্রশাসন

 wm Ukraine

৬০ লাখেরও বেশি শরণার্থী ইউক্রেন ছেড়ে পালিয়েছে

 high blood pressure

রক্তচাপ সবসময় বেশি থাকে কেন? এই জিনিসগুলো মেনে চলতেই হবে – News18 Bangla