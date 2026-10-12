সোমবার, ১২ অক্টোবর ২০২৬, ১১:৫৪ পূর্বাহ্ন
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Drishyam 3 Box Office Day 10: Thriller Crosses Rs 300 Crore, Becomes Ajay Devgn’s Highest-Grossing Film | Bollywood News

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  • আপডেট সময়: সোমবার, ১২ অক্টোবর, ২০২৬
  • ৫০ সময় দেখুন
Drishyam 3 Box Office Day 10: Thriller Crosses Rs 300 Crore, Becomes Ajay Devgn’s Highest-Grossing Film | Bollywood News


News movies bollywood Drishyam 3 Box Office Day 10: Thriller Crosses Rs 300 Crore, Becomes Ajay Devgn’s Highest-Grossing Film

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Drishyam 3 box office collection day 10: Ajay Devgn’s thriller crosses Rs 300 crore in India, earning Rs 309.50 crore net in 10 days.

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Drishyam 3 Rs 300 Crore Mark.

Drishyam 3 Rs 300 Crore Mark.

Ajay Devgn’s Drishyam 3 has crossed the Rs 300 crore mark at the Indian box office within 10 days of its release. The thriller has collected Rs 309.50 crore net so far, making it the highest-grossing film of the actor’s career. The film opened strongly and continued to draw audiences over its first weekend. Although collections fell during the weekdays, it picked up again over the second weekend, taking its total past Rs 300 crore.

Drishyam 3 Box Office Collection Day 10: Film Crosses Rs 300 Crore

According to Sacnilk, Drishyam 3 collected Rs 23 crore on its second Sunday, taking its total domestic net collection to Rs 309.50 crore. It earned Rs 26.50 crore on Saturday, showing a recovery after the weekday drop.

The film had collected Rs 245.50 crore by the end of its first week. Its collections fell from Rs 61 crore on the first Sunday to Rs 21 crore on Monday, followed by Rs 19.50 crore on Tuesday and Rs 15.50 crore on Wednesday.

Despite the weekday decline, the film maintained its momentum over the weekend. Its current total has also taken it past the lifetime collections of Drishyam 2 and Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior, making it Ajay Devgn’s highest-grossing release.

Drishyam 3 Had A Record Opening For Ajay Devgn

Drishyam 3 recorded the biggest opening of Ajay Devgn’s career. Advance bookings for Drishyam: The Conclusion opened on September 27, with the film collecting ₹27 crore through advance sales before its release.

On its opening day, the thriller earned Rs 66.75 crore net across India. This was reported as the third-biggest opening for a Hindi film. The film then collected Rs 53.50 crore on Saturday before its earnings rose to Rs 61 crore on Sunday. The strong opening weekend helped it build a sizeable lead before weekday collections began to fall.

About Drishyam 3

Drishyam 3 brings back Ajay Devgn as Vijay Salgaonkar, along with Tabu, Shriya Saran, Rajat Kapoor, Ishita Dutta, Mrunal Jadhav and Kamlesh Sawant. Saurabh Shukla also reprises his role from the second film in a cameo.

Titled Drishyam: The Conclusion, the film is backed by Star Studio18 and Panorama Studios. Abhishek Pathak returns as director and has co-written the film with Aamil Keeyan Khan and Parveez Shaikh. Alok Jain, Ajit Andhare, Kumar Mangat Pathak and Abhishek Pathak have produced the thriller. With its domestic collection now at Rs 309.50 crore, the film has set a new career box office record for Ajay Devgn.

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Within 10 days of its release, Drishyam 3 crossed the Rs 300 crore mark at the Indian box office, collecting a total domestic net of Rs 309.50 crore.

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Shreyanka Mazumdar

Shreyanka Mazumdar

Shreyanka Mazumdar is Chief Sub Editor of the entertainment team at News18. With an unbridled passion for all things Bollywood, she loves deep-diving into the glitz and glamour of the entertainment wo…Read More

First Published:

October 12, 2026, 07:45 IST

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