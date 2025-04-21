Dua Lipa Slips Into Red Hot Bikini For Romantic Easter With Callum Turner; Fans Say ‘Couple Goals’

Last Updated: April 22, 2025, 00:53 IST

Dua Lipa is basking in love, sunshine and stunning views this Easter. The pop star took to Instagram to share a dreamy photo dump from her holiday “at home,” where she spent quality time with her boyfriend, actor Callum Turner.

In the first photo, Dua and Callum are seen from the back, hand in hand, standing in shallow waters, looking out toward a serene, tree-lined coast. Dua rocks a blue bikini bottom and a large yellow scrunchie in her hair.

The second picture captures her in a vibrant yellow mesh tank layered over a red bikini top and paired with cheeky red shorts. Carrying a straw tote and flashing a wide smile, Dua poses against a backdrop of sun-drenched stone steps and lush greenery.

In another snap, she dons a sporty lace-up jersey-style top with deep maroon accents, baring a hint of skin with her signature carefree charm. Her oversized hoop earrings, glowing skin and infectious smile scream beachside joy.

The final close-up steals the show: Dua lies back on golden sand in a striking red string bikini, showing off her radiant tan and dewy makeup-free skin. Minimal jewellery and sleek hair add to the easy-breezy summer vibe.

“Easter at home 🐰🇦🇱,” she captioned the post, hinting she was in Albania, her family’s homeland. The comment section lit up with admiration. One fan wrote, “Great to see you enjoying life.” Another dubbed her the “Mother of the summer,” while a third called it the “cutest dump actually.” Many simply gushed over her “couple goals” moment with Callum.

Professionally, Dua has wrapped up the first leg of her Radical Optimism world tour, finishing in Auckland on April 5. Her Australian shows concluded in March, featuring a surprise appearance by Angus Stone. Up next, she’s set to kick off the North American leg this September, wrapping up with a final performance in Seattle on October 16.

