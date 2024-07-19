Dune: Prophecy New Teaser Delights Fans With First Glimpse of Tabu As Sister Francesca | Watch

Fans of the Dune series have been on edge, eagerly awaiting more insights into the prequel series “Dune: Prophecy.” After a first teaser left Tabu fans disappointed by her absence, the second teaser has arrived, offering a tantalising glimpse of the acclaimed actress and fuelling fresh excitement.

“Dune: Prophecy,” set 10,000 years before the rise of Paul Atreides, explores the deep origins of Frank Herbert’s universe. The series focuses on the Harkonnen sisters, Valya and Tula, portrayed by Emily Watson and Olivia Williams. These formidable women are determined to safeguard humanity and establish the Bene Gesserit, a powerful all-female order known for their extraordinary capabilities.

The latest teaser opens with a voiceover from senior Bene Gesserit Sisters, emphasising the crucial need for self-control when wielding influence over the Great Houses. As the teaser unfolds, political intrigue comes into play with the Queen warning the Emperor about the growing might of the sisterhood. Despite the tension, the Bene Gesserit remain unwavering in their quest to consolidate power. Valya’s declaration, “Sacrifices must be made,” highlights the lengths to which the sisters will go to protect their dominion.

In a fleeting but significant moment, Tabu makes her long-awaited appearance as Sister Francesca, a former lover of the Emperor. Although her screen time is brief, it has sparked considerable discussion among fans about her character’s role and potential impact on the storyline.

Inspired by the novel “Sisterhood of Dune” by Brian Herbert and Kevin J. Anderson, “Dune: Prophecy” features a distinguished cast including Jodhi May as Empress Natalya, alongside Travis Fimmel, Sarah-Sofie Boussnina, Shalom Brune-Franklin, Aoife Hinds, Chloe Lea, and Faoileann Cunningham in key roles.

Scheduled for release in November on HBO, “Dune: Prophecy” is set to enrich the Dune saga with its complex characters, and exploration of the universe’s origins. Fans are eagerly counting down to dive into this new chapter of the epic saga.