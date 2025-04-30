Ed Sheeran Finds Himself ‘Crying’ After Scrolling Old Pictures With Taylor Swift

Last Updated: April 30, 2025, 18:48 IST

Ed Sheeran has been sharing pictures from his early days on his new Instagram handle, including selfies with musical stars like Taylor Swift.

Ed Sheeran’s new song, Old Phone, will be released on Thursday. (Photo Credit: Instagram)

(Photo Credit: Instagram)

Ed Sheeran has been going all nostalgic, digging deep into his archival pictures. With his new Instagram account, Teddy’s Old Phone, the Perfect singer has shared another bunch of old pictures, this time also featuring Taylor Swift among other moments from his early days. It is worth mentioning that the Instagram account is a nostalgic drive into Ed Sheeran’s old mobile phone, which he stopped using in 2015. Since launch, he has uploaded an array of never-before-seen pictures, texts, lyrics, musical gigs and more, ahead of the release of his new song, Old Phone.

On Tuesday, the 34-year-old, in a new post, revealed turning off his phone in December 2015 and moving to email, only to turn it back on after a recent lawsuit. The singer found himself getting emotional as he started scrolling through several unread messages and viewing pictures with those he had lost touch with. “I found myself crying at messages to friends who are now dead, who I won’t get to speak to again. I found old photos of me with people I was so close to then, but we’ve lost touch since. The whole experience was such an emotional journey,” he wrote.

With that said, one such fond memory featured an image of the singer with Taylor Swift, a photo of Benny Blanco, and a selfie with his wife, Cherry Seaborn. In his note, Ed went on to share snippets of the messages that he received from a late friend, an ex-girlfriend, and a family member—all of which felt like a “time capsule, a time of life that I was in, and living at that time in 2015.”

Further in the post, Ed opened up about writing the song Old Phone at 2 am during his stay in India and continued, “It feels like a song that should’ve been on my debut album, but also a song I couldn’t have written until I experienced real-life things happening to me. It makes me emotional to sing; I hope it finds some emotion in you, too. Maybe it makes you switch on your old phone and have a look at where you were a decade ago, too. Whatever it does, I’m glad I wrote it.”

Notably, this is not the first time that the singer has taken a trip down memory lane. His previous posts also contain pictures from his early dating life with now-wife Cherry, a selfie with Harry Styles at the 2012 London Olympics, and BTS snaps with Swift, Calvin Harris, and One Direction at the Billboard Music Awards in 2015.

Coming back to his upcoming song, Old Phone marks the second single from Ed Sheeran’s new album titled Play. The song will be released on Thursday, May 1.